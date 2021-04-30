Logo
Abivax publishes Universal Registration Document 2021 'Document d'Enregistrement Universel'

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, announces today the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021), filed with the French Financial Market Authorities, Autorit des Marchs Financiers (AMF), on April 30, 2021.

The Registration Document includes the 2020 Annual Report and the corporate governance report, prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the conclusions of the statutory auditors.

Copies of the document are available free of charge at the Abivax headquarters on 5, rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris as well as in electronic form via the website of both Abivax (www.abivax.com) and the French Financial Market Authorities (www.amf-france.org). An English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be available on May 7, 2021 at the latest.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnmo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Finance
Didier Blondel
[email protected]
+33 1 53 83 08 41		Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
[email protected]
+33 6 24 50 69 63		Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
[email protected]
+41 79 367 6254
Public Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
[email protected]
+49 211 529 252 22		Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
[email protected]
+33 1 56 88 11 22		Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
[email protected]
+1 212 223 4017

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorit des Marchs Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643588/Abivax-publishes-Universal-Registration-Document-2021-Document-dEnregistrement-Universel

img.ashx?id=643588
Rating:
