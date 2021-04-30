Logo
Boeing Launches $10 Million Emergency Assistance Package to Support India's COVID-19 Response

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organizations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling COVID-19. The Boeing team in India totals 3,000 employees, in addition to valued local customers, suppliers, and business partners.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," said Dave Calhoun, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.

Boeing will partner with local and international relief organizations to deploy the $10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.

Boeing employees also have an opportunity to donate personally to charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in India. As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of assistance being provided to the Indian people.

"Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, we will be a part of the solution," added Calhoun. "We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis."

Boeing's presence in India stretches more than seven decades and encompasses the Tata-Boeing joint venture, which manufactures parts and major components for products across the enterprise portfolio. Boeing's local community engagement in India positively impacts more than 300,000 lives in-country through investments in education, health and sanitation, skills development, and outreach programs.

For more information about Boeing's work in India, visit www.boeing.co.in.

For more information about Boeing's philanthropic efforts, please visit the Company's Global Engagement website.

Contact

Boeing Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-launches-10-million-emergency-assistance-package-to-support-indias-covid-19-response-301281305.html

SOURCE Boeing

