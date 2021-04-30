The Paley Center for Media Announces: Pop Culture and the Power of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, Presented In Association With The New York Post

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Paley Center for Media Announces: Pop Culture and the Power of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, Presented In Association With The New York Post

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

This Paley Front Row presented by Citi program releases on the Paley Center's Dedicated Channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, May 3 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its next Paley Front Row presented by Citi, Pop Culture and the Power of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, presented in association with The New York Post. During this entertaining and insightful program, panelists will examine the phenomenon of unscripted television and explore reality TV's impact on our culture and the medium of television itself. Laurie Ouellette, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Minnesota, will also join Cohen, along with Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, and Eboni K. Williams from Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City, and moderator Oli Coleman, New York Post, Page Six Journalist, to discuss the franchise's role in unscripted TV's success. This Paley Front Row presented by Citi program, and sponsored by Verizon, will be released on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, May 3 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

(PRNewsfoto/Paley Center for Media)

Unscripted TV has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment, turning people into influencers and stars, allowing fans to develop deep connections with cast members, and changing the way we think about television. Few people have been as influential in this TV evolution as Andy Cohen, host and executive producer of For Real: The Story of Reality TV, Watch What Happens Live, and the hugely successful Real Housewives franchise. Over the last two decades, Cohen has been at the center of some of reality TV's biggest hits and most buzzworthy moments.

"The Paley Center is thrilled to welcome Andy Cohen to share his perspective on how unscripted TV has impacted us culturally and socially through the years," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We also extend our sincerest thanks to The New York Post and our ongoing sponsors, Citi and Verizon, for their tremendous support."

"The New York Post and Page Six are pleased to partner with the Paley Center to present this highly entertaining discussion for our readers to enjoy and gain fresh insight on this cultural phenomenon and franchise that we know they love," said Sean Giancola, CEO and Publisher of The New York Post.

The Real Housewives of New York City is returning on May 4 at 9:00 pm on Bravo.

Paley Front Row presented by Citi brings television fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today's top television shows. Recent programs include FOX's Prodigal Son, OWN's Queen Sugar, A Conversation with Eva Longoria, BET+'s Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, and The Simpson's Treehouse of Horror, and can viewed on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

Media Contacts:
Joanna Scholl, The Paley Center for Media, [email protected], 212-621-6612
Jake Mendlinger, ZE Creative Communications, [email protected], 516-829-8374

About The Paley Center for Media
The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The New York Post
Founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, the New York Post is the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States and one of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports and entertainment. The New York Post's fabled Page Six gossip column is a world leader in breaking celebrity news and has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand. The Post Digital Network is comprised of the flagship NYPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post and the New York Post Digital Network are owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-paley-center-for-media-announces-pop-culture-and-the-power-of-reality-tv-with-andy-cohen-presented-in-association-with-the-new-york-post-301281315.html

SOURCE Paley Center for Media

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)