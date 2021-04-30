The Paley Center for Media Announces: Pop Culture and the Power of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, Presented In Association With The New York Post

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its next Paley Front Row presented by Citi, Pop Culture and the Power of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, presented in association with The New York Post. During this entertaining and insightful program, panelists will examine the phenomenon of unscripted television and explore reality TV's impact on our culture and the medium of television itself. Laurie Ouellette, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Minnesota, will also join Cohen, along with Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, and Eboni K. Williams from Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City, and moderator Oli Coleman, New York Post, Page Six Journalist, to discuss the franchise's role in unscripted TV's success. This Paley Front Row presented by Citi program, and sponsored by Verizon, will be released on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Monday, May 3 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT.

Unscripted TV has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment, turning people into influencers and stars, allowing fans to develop deep connections with cast members, and changing the way we think about television. Few people have been as influential in this TV evolution as Andy Cohen, host and executive producer of For Real: The Story of Reality TV, Watch What Happens Live, and the hugely successful Real Housewives franchise. Over the last two decades, Cohen has been at the center of some of reality TV's biggest hits and most buzzworthy moments.

"The Paley Center is thrilled to welcome Andy Cohen to share his perspective on how unscripted TV has impacted us culturally and socially through the years," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We also extend our sincerest thanks to The New York Post and our ongoing sponsors, Citi and Verizon, for their tremendous support."

"The New York Post and Page Six are pleased to partner with the Paley Center to present this highly entertaining discussion for our readers to enjoy and gain fresh insight on this cultural phenomenon and franchise that we know they love," said Sean Giancola, CEO and Publisher of The New York Post.

The Real Housewives of New York City is returning on May 4 at 9:00 pm on Bravo.

Paley Front Row presented by Citi brings television fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today's top television shows. Recent programs include FOX's Prodigal Son, OWN's Queen Sugar, A Conversation with Eva Longoria, BET+'s Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, and The Simpson's Treehouse of Horror, and can viewed on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

Media Contacts:

Joanna Scholl, The Paley Center for Media, [email protected], 212-621-6612

Jake Mendlinger, ZE Creative Communications, [email protected], 516-829-8374

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The New York Post

Founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, the New York Post is the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States and one of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports and entertainment. The New York Post's fabled Page Six gossip column is a world leader in breaking celebrity news and has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand. The Post Digital Network is comprised of the flagship NYPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post and the New York Post Digital Network are owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-paley-center-for-media-announces-pop-culture-and-the-power-of-reality-tv-with-andy-cohen-presented-in-association-with-the-new-york-post-301281315.html

SOURCE Paley Center for Media