Jack Henry & Associates Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Jack Henry & Associates (NAS:JKHY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $162.64 per share and the market cap of $12.4 billion, Jack Henry & Associates stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Jack Henry & Associates is shown in the chart below.

Because Jack Henry & Associates is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.27% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Jack Henry & Associates has a cash-to-debt ratio of 555.50, which is better than 84% of the companies in Software industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Jack Henry & Associates at 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Jack Henry & Associates is strong. This is the debt and cash of Jack Henry & Associates over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Jack Henry & Associates has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $3.89 a share. Its operating margin is 22.17%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Jack Henry & Associates is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Jack Henry & Associates over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Jack Henry & Associates's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Jack Henry & Associates's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Jack Henry & Associates's return on invested capital is 14.87, and its cost of capital is 4.69. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Jack Henry & Associates is shown below:

To conclude, Jack Henry & Associates (NAS:JKHY, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Jack Henry & Associates stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

