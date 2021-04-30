Logo
CAVU Resources, Inc. Appoints Grant Edwards as Interim CFO and Engages Additional Advisors to Execute on Growth and Acquisition Strategies

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources ( CAVR) CAVU Resources, Inc has appointed Grant Edwards as interim Chief Financial Officer. Grant has served as the early-stage CFO for multiple public and private companies including as the Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Treasurer for Harbinger group and as Senior Director of SEC Reporting and Corporate Controller for Shinogi & Co. Early in his career, he held positions with Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Anderson.

He has an MSA in accounting, is licensed as a CPA in Georgia and North Carolina, and is an adjunct professor of accounting at Georgia State University.

Grants experience leading the finance and accounting function for multiple platform companies makes him the ideal pick for us as we execute on our strategy to transform our company into a platform holding company focused on the areas of Real Estate, Technology, Education, Entertainment, and Health and Wellness. -- Kevin Vincent Cox, CEO

I believe the strategy the company is executing, albeit aggressive, is achievable and exciting. What we are trying to accomplish is achievable and Im ready to hit the ground running. Grant Edwards, Interim CFO

The company has engaged Conner & Winters, LLP as legal counsel. Conner & Winters has over 100 attorneys with over 80 years of experience. Chambers and Partners currently ranks Conner & Winters as a leading Corporate law firm in Oklahoma. In addition, the company is working with a top 100 accounting firm to engage as its audit partner.

This is another major step in the transformation process. Adding to Kevin Vincent Coxs strategic leadership a strong audit partner in Hogan & Taylor, substantive legal counsel in Conner & Winters, and an interim CFO with public company experience, our team of leaders and advisors are ready to execute on our vision to build, acquire, invest, and advance companies and products that help people live, learn, socialize, endure, and enjoy their own personal pursuit of happiness. Bob Silver, Executive Chairman

CAVU RESOURCES, INC

CAVU Resources is a platform holding company dedicated to building, acquiring, investing in, and advancing companies and products that help people live, learn, socialize, endure, and enjoy their own personal pursuit of happiness. The firm has established five major verticals for accomplishing this effort real estate, technology, education, entertainment, and health and wellness. For more, visit www.cavuresource.com

SINACORI BUILDERS

Sinacori Builders, a CAVU Resources company, is a technology-driven real estate company with more than 13 million dollars in assets and over 11 million dollars in secured contracts/closings in 2021. This wholly owned CAVU subsidiary has a strong foothold in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is expanding its footprint throughout the Southeast. The Company plans on growing its brand and enhancing shareholder value by leveraging its connections with the country's top builders to become a national player. To learn more, visit www.sinacoribuilders.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact Kevin Vincent Cox

Email - [email protected]kushamerica.com

