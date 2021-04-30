Logo
Strong US Economic Data Fails to Excite Wall Street

A weaker European economy cooled off the excitement among traders and investors on future growth and earnings prospects

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Robust U.S. economic data failed to boost major equity averages on Friday as traders and investors tried to shake off disappointing earnings reports and weak economic numbers from Europe.

The news on the U.S. economy is getting better by the day. After getting two strong readings on the state of the market on Thursdaygross domestic product and unemployment claimsWall Street got four more promising reports on Friday.

Personal income jumped 21.1% month over month in March, rebounding from a 7% drop in February. That's the most significant rise on record, reflecting a jump in government social benefits as most Americans received stimulus checks under The American Rescue Plan Act.

Then there's personal spending, which increased 4.2% from March following a 1.0% decline in February. That was the most significant increase in consumption since June 2020, as households received an additional round of direct economic impact payments from the government. Spending was solid on recreational items like games, toys and hobbies, motor vehicles and parts and food services and accommodations.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment gauge was revised higher to 88.3 in April from a preliminary reading of 86.5. That was the highest reading since March 2020 due to optimism about job and income growth.

Then there's the Chicago PMIa barometer of demand placed by purchasing managers--, which increased 5.8 points to 72.1. That's the highest level since December 1983 and above market expectations of 65.3.

While things are getting better for the U.S. economy, the same cannot be said for Europe. According to preliminary data released by Eurostat on Friday morning, the eurozone's GDP dropped 0.6% in the first quarter, meaning that the EU is in a double-dip recession.

A weaker European economy cooled off the excitement among traders and investors on future growth and earnings prospects, as did a couple of disappointing earnings reports by high-flying high technology companies, sending major equity averages south.

On Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was trading at 4,180.10, down 0.74% for the day, while the Dow Jones was trading at 33,832.07, down 0.67%. The Nasdaq Composite was trading at 13,958.1, down 0.91% for the day as tech stocks lost their momentum.

Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.