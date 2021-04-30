Harrington Investments, INC Buys Veeva Systems Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV

New Purchases: VEEV, A0B0, ADI, IAU,

VEEV, A0B0, ADI, IAU, Added Positions: SCHO, VZ, HMC, NFLX, GHC, CTXS, DISCA, QCOM, EBAY, GOOG, EMR, SYY, AGR, BOH, DE, SBUX, UPS, SYK, MDT, KEY, AMZN, HOLX, GOOGL, T, COST, DLR, TJX, JCI, PEAK, SNY, AMGN, PG, APD, GLD, PLD, GWW, ED, FSLR,

SCHO, VZ, HMC, NFLX, GHC, CTXS, DISCA, QCOM, EBAY, GOOG, EMR, SYY, AGR, BOH, DE, SBUX, UPS, SYK, MDT, KEY, AMZN, HOLX, GOOGL, T, COST, DLR, TJX, JCI, PEAK, SNY, AMGN, PG, APD, GLD, PLD, GWW, ED, FSLR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SIVB, SHOP, PYPL, CERN, ASML, CHD, CB, INTC, TREX, XYL, HON, JPM, ORA, EL,

Investment company Harrington Investments, INC Current Portfolio ) buys Veeva Systems Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Honda Motor Co, sells Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2021Q1, Harrington Investments, INC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 240,811 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,008 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 14,182 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,872 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 26,446 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $278.99. The stock is now traded at around $281.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $639.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 31.08%. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1185.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Harrington Investments, INC still held 337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harrington Investments, INC reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83. The stock is now traded at around $646.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Harrington Investments, INC still held 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.