Harrington Investments, INC Buys Veeva Systems Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harrington Investments, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Veeva Systems Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Honda Motor Co, sells Shopify Inc, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2021Q1, Harrington Investments, INC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harrington Investments, INC
  1. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 240,811 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,008 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
  3. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 14,182 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,872 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 26,446 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $278.99. The stock is now traded at around $281.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $639.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Harrington Investments, INC reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 31.08%. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1185.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Harrington Investments, INC still held 337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Harrington Investments, INC reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83. The stock is now traded at around $646.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Harrington Investments, INC still held 540 shares as of 2021-03-31.



