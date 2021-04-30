Truadvice, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Apple Inc, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

- New Purchases: AGGY, FMHI, IYE, XLE, FUMB, AVTR, IPG, HZNP, ZBH, TGT, DECK, GS, NUE, CMBS, VPL, TEL, FTSL, VTI, BND, PXD, CCL, MGM, DFS, EBND, NCLH, RCL, MAR, WH, SRLN, XAR, WYNN, PM, H, HPQ, MDT, DELL, FEM, CIBR, AJG, FINX, LVS, KMI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VEA, VUG, VTV, VWO, SPEM, IUSB, VB, JETS, DFEB, CVS, IVV, SPMD, IXUS, XOP, IGSB, SPIP, TFC, BK, BWA, TSLA, VTWO, MCHP, QRVO, MDLZ, XOM, SRVR, VTEB, PFE, PLD, DE, ESGE, KDP, APD, ATVI, MS, BNDX, CDW, USIG, NSC, DOV, PH, IJR, IXN, BIV, BLV, IEFA, AON, PRU, DHI, KO, BSV, AMCR, VNQ, KMB, ES, MUB, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: ESGU, SPLG, DTD, GOVT, EFG, MBB, IGLB, VLUE, MSFT, MTUM, SCHA, FTEC, AMZN, HYLS, AMGN, DLS, PDBC, LQD, EMLP, FB, ABBV, LMBS, ABT, VZ, NVDA, FIXD, HD, MRK, IHI, GOOGL, SPSM, DIS, PG, LMT, USMV, SPY, BAC, FMB, PEP, EFV, WMT, JPM, CCI, JNJ, CAT, IWY, TXN, CE, BBY, AXP, TMUS, FPE, CSCO, SO, PYPL, IWX, GOOG, BMY, MET, NEE, CDNS, BLK, CVX, SPDW, SPIB, EPS, TSN, T, BA, IWS, INTC, VMBS, CMCSA, LRCX, IEMG, ZBRA, COP, V, MA, GWX, LDUR, PSX, JNK, AVY, FBHS, ADBE,
- Sold Out: VYM, DNL, DEM, ARKG, UNH, TDIV, DGS, TMO, IGIB, QYLD, DUK, HYD, IBM, SBUX, CRM, AMAT, PHM, ANSS, DHR, VIAC, ACN, FTNT, LDOS, MMC, AMED, HSY, STE, HON, SWKS, KEY, HIG, WFC, AEP, SUB, STT, NICE, BAX, GLD, CL, AMP, PKG, IP, SNPS, NKE, FDX,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 63,743 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 340,920 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 104,259 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,223 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.06%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 92,820 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.05%
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 80,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.170700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $131.848100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 105.79%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 103.34%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.Sold Out: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8.Reduced: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 36.05%. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Truadvice, LLC still held 92,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.35%. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Truadvice, LLC still held 79,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)
Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 94.78%. The sale prices were between $103.19 and $113.5, with an estimated average price of $107.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Truadvice, LLC still held 1,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.76%. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Truadvice, LLC still held 174,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.
