Truadvice, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Apple Inc, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Truadvice, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Apple Inc, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truadvice, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Truadvice, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truadvice, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truadvice%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truadvice, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 63,743 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 340,920 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 104,259 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,223 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.06%
  5. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 92,820 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.05%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 80,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.170700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $131.848100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 105.79%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 103.34%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8.

Reduced: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 36.05%. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Truadvice, LLC still held 92,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.35%. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Truadvice, LLC still held 79,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 94.78%. The sale prices were between $103.19 and $113.5, with an estimated average price of $107.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Truadvice, LLC still held 1,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Truadvice, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.76%. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Truadvice, LLC still held 174,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truadvice, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider