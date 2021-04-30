Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys ConocoPhillips, Viatris Inc, Phillips 66, Sells Visa Inc

New Purchases: COP, PSX,

COP, PSX, Added Positions: VTRS, VZ, MO, CVX, RTX, MSFT, PFE, KHC, RDS.A,

VTRS, VZ, MO, CVX, RTX, MSFT, PFE, KHC, RDS.A, Reduced Positions: DE, VIAC, DIS, SCHW, CLX, TXN, MET, INTC, CMI, GE, HAL, TFC, AAPL, BAX, A, GWW, JPM, GIS, FLEX, CL, CAH, BP, ENB, ED,

DE, VIAC, DIS, SCHW, CLX, TXN, MET, INTC, CMI, GE, HAL, TFC, AAPL, BAX, A, GWW, JPM, GIS, FLEX, CL, CAH, BP, ENB, ED, Sold Out: V,

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Viatris Inc, Phillips 66, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birmingham+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deere & Co (DE) - 52,055 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 59,320 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Intel Corp (INTC) - 143,771 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 39,715 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 63,956 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 181.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.325700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.48.