Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Unity Software Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q1, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 142 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,514 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,947 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,437 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,257 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Intel Corp (INTC) - 126,560 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.028900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $399.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.19.