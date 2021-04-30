Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Unity Software Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: U, DKS, PLTR, SCHD, NEA, INTU, OKE, ENB, LOW, EVRG,
- Added Positions: VYMI, DLR, HD, ITW, UNH, ORCL, MMM, SCHW, BTT, TEL, ETX, VYM, DEO, BA, LMT, KO, SCHP, T, IBM, MMU, TXN, DG, PFE, MIY, NZF, MA, BUD, KKR, NOC, SCHF, CCI, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: VIGI, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, VIG, MRK, PG, CMCSA, JNJ, AMGN, PEP, JPM, NKE, VZ, MCD, DIS, AXP, CSCO, UPS, MDT, AMZN, INTC, NEE, EMR, BRK.B, FDX, TGT, VT, CL, V, WEC, WMT, SO, VIAC, WFC, PNC, NTRS, EPD, BMY, VRP, APPF, BL, APD, COST, MMP, ABBV, SPYD, GE, UL, AEP, VEEV, CAT,
- Sold Out: IWB, IWM, KMB, BABA, DES, SMAR, NUM, BAC, VIA, DGX, KMI, AY, BDJ, ET,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,514 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,947 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,437 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,257 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 126,560 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.028900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $399.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $134.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.73.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.19.
