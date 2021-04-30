Greenleaf Trust Buys Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, China Mobile

New Purchases: SPLG, SSB, VIG, TRI, PXD, TAK, LEN, SHOP, EOG, DVN, IEMG, VEA, KMX, SPDW, WMB, FTNT, SCHM, HI, ULTA, DAL, L, WTFC, WSM, SCHB, WY, WCC, WAB, VNO, VSAT, UAL, TSCO, SCHN, KHC, FDN, UBER, CLBK, JBGS, IR, VVV, BGNE, HPE, IWO, HTHT, IWS, SYF, SFM, CDW, FIVE, MPC, MOS, LPLA, NXPI, CERN, IT, FMBH, FFIV, EXPE, EQR, DXCM, DAR, XRAY, DXC, TPR, CRL, FUL, LUMN, CASY, CRH, GIB, BG, BWA, ASB, IVZ, AEE, ALXN, TAP, LUV, SLGN, ALK, SIVB, R, O, RJF, PHM, PPL, OKE, SWX, MAA, MSTR, MLM, MAR, MKL, MFC, LVS, KBH, JBL, IFF,

SYK, LH, GWPH, IJH, IJR, AGZ, VCIT, EEM, IVE, GSY, IVW, CP, SCS, PYPL, AGG, GVI, ASML, ANSS, AZN, BP, CIB, SAN, BCS, BF.B, CHRW, CHKP, CLX, ELP, ED, CS, DISCA, D, E, ETR, EQT, ERIC, EXC, FAST, FHN, FISV, GD, GIS, GSK, HAL, HLF, SVC, MTCH, ING, IDXX, VIAV, JHX, K, KGC, LAMR, LMT, MCHP, VTRS, NMR, NVO, NUS, ODFL, PHG, PUK, RRC, RF, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, STM, SRE, SHW, SONY, SO, SWN, TCF, TEF, TS, TOT, UBS, VRSN, GRA, ANTM, WERN, SMFG, NMZ, FNV, DISCK, SSNC, TRGP, BERY, VOYA, CNHI, GOOG, LITE, RACE, FTV, VST, ATNX, IAC, EFA, FVD, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, ITOT, IWP, QUAL, VBK, VEU, VTI, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLU, XLY, Sold Out: CHL, TIF, DVY, CPB, CHE, CHA, FDS, NOK, PTEN, NWG, WPX, PE, TWLO, JHG, GOVT,

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Greenleaf Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, China Mobile, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2021Q1, Greenleaf Trust owns 705 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENLEAF TRUST's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenleaf+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,341,628 shares, 65.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,674,568 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,230,376 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 434,121 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 725,421 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.398300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 203.21%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5. The stock is now traded at around $513.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 86.42%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 64,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 82,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.69.