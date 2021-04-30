Logo
Greenleaf Trust Buys Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, China Mobile

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Greenleaf Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, China Mobile, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2021Q1, Greenleaf Trust owns 705 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENLEAF TRUST's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenleaf+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEAF TRUST
  1. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,341,628 shares, 65.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,674,568 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,230,376 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 434,121 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 725,421 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South State Corp (SSB)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.398300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 203.21%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5. The stock is now traded at around $513.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 86.42%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 64,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 82,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREENLEAF TRUST. Also check out:

1. GREENLEAF TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENLEAF TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENLEAF TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENLEAF TRUST keeps buying
