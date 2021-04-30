Employers Holdings, Inc. Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Visa Inc, Exelon Corp

- New Purchases: WBA, SPG, MMC, PK, VNT,
- Added Positions: DIS, FB,
- Reduced Positions: V, EXC, INTC, IBM, WMT, PPL, ATVI, FIS, CB, AVGO, CCI, NOW,
- Sold Out: TSLA, EVRG, MA, EQIX, CHTR, BGCP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,868 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,865 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,794 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,128 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,560 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $122.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.11. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33.Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)
Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.
