Employers Holdings, Inc. Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Visa Inc, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Employers Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Vontier Corp, sells Tesla Inc, Visa Inc, Exelon Corp, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Employers Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Employers Holdings, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Employers Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/employers+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Employers Holdings, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,868 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,865 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,794 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,128 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,560 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $122.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.11. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33.

Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.



