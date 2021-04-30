Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc Buys Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: PGX, SRLN, VCSH, ACWV, VB, ACWI, PSK, IEI, VTEB, ITOT, ACN, HYMB, PLTR, LDOS, SJM, DHR, SPYX,

Cedarburg, WI, based Investment company Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Preferred ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Broadcom Inc, iShares MBS ETF, sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schneider National Inc (SNDR) - 1,316,320 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 212,836 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,977 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 169,494 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,259 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 344,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 169,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 143.14%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.9. The stock is now traded at around $445.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 84.18%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.15. The stock is now traded at around $454.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 80.34%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 165.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.59.