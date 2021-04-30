Logo
Atlantic Trust, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Enviva Partners LP, Amazon.com Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atlantic Trust, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Enviva Partners LP, Amazon.com Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Trust, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Atlantic Trust, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlantic Trust, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlantic+trust%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlantic Trust, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,294 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,378 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,181 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,125 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.96%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 22,775 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 20,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 6724.24%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $601.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 4,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 1263.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 31,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.942400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.36.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.24.

Sold Out: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.78 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $17.74.

Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.72 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlantic Trust, LLC. Also check out:

