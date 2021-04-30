Lipe & Dalton Buys Yum Brands Inc, Vector Group, CBRE Group Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp, BCE Inc, Carrier Global Corp

New Purchases: YUM, VGR, CBRE, COP, AVGO, KEY,

Syracuse, NY, based Investment company Lipe & Dalton Current Portfolio ) buys Yum Brands Inc, Vector Group, CBRE Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, sells TC Energy Corp, BCE Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lipe & Dalton. As of 2021Q1, Lipe & Dalton owns 100 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,198 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 23,153 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,596 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,543 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 20,635 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Vector Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 221,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 29,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.15. The stock is now traded at around $454.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 11955.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.38. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $325.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.38.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.9.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3.

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Vertical Computer Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02.