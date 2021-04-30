Logo
Lipe & Dalton Buys Yum Brands Inc, Vector Group, CBRE Group Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp, BCE Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Syracuse, NY, based Investment company Lipe & Dalton (Current Portfolio) buys Yum Brands Inc, Vector Group, CBRE Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, sells TC Energy Corp, BCE Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lipe & Dalton. As of 2021Q1, Lipe & Dalton owns 100 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lipe & Dalton's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lipe+%26+dalton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lipe & Dalton
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,198 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
  2. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 23,153 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,596 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,543 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 20,635 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Vector Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 221,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 29,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.15. The stock is now traded at around $454.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Lipe & Dalton initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 11955.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.38. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lipe & Dalton added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $325.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.38.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.9.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3.

Sold Out: Vertical Computer Systems Inc (VCSY)

Lipe & Dalton sold out a holding in Vertical Computer Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lipe & Dalton. Also check out:

1. Lipe & Dalton's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lipe & Dalton's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lipe & Dalton's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lipe & Dalton keeps buying
