Zeit Capital LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Zeit Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeit Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zeit Capital LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 231,758 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 78,878 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 210,320 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 101,369 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 80,193 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Zeit Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeit Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeit Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zeit Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Zeit Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21.