Zeit Capital LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: SCHE, SCHB, SCHF,
- Added Positions: BSV, BND, GLD, BNDX, VTIP, IGE,
- Reduced Positions: MGK, VPL, VBK, VOT, VWO, VBR, VTI, VOE, VDE, VEU,
- Sold Out: SPY, DIS,
For the details of Zeit Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeit+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zeit Capital LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 231,758 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 78,878 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 210,320 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 101,369 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 80,193 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
Zeit Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Zeit Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Zeit Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Zeit Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Zeit Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21.
