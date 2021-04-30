Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys Square Inc, Airbnb Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys Square Inc, Airbnb Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Henderson, KY, based Investment company Ohio Valley Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Airbnb Inc, BorgWarner Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, General Electric Co, sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Netflix Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohio Valley Financial Group. As of 2021Q1, Ohio Valley Financial Group owns 184 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ohio Valley Financial Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ohio+valley+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ohio Valley Financial Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,023 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,649 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,935 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,880 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,670 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $174.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.261100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 305.31%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in General Electric Co by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Boeing Co by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in HP Inc by 1258.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.002400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.34.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ohio Valley Financial Group. Also check out:

1. Ohio Valley Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ohio Valley Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ohio Valley Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ohio Valley Financial Group keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider