Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys Square Inc, Airbnb Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: SQ, ABNB, BWA, STT, SLB, CCIV, TFC, LRCX, PLUG, NIO,
- Added Positions: KWEB, GE, BA, UL, HPQ, SBUX, CVS, TJX, TGT, FSLR, NKE, CMI, NUE, GM, MSFT, AMD, ADBE, QCOM, C, TMO, ABBV, EOG, TMUS, BKNG, AMT, AMZN, MRK, SO, LIN, MRVL, ISRG, PYPL, CSCO, CVX, OTIS, PGX, LUV, VZ, SWKS, CRM, NVDA, PANW, HON, DOW, CAT, BLK, ICLN, PSX, XHB, VLO, MDT, MDLZ, IBM, DPZ, BAX, BAC, APD, CB, USB, DD, D, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, V, TSLA, FB, BABA, AVGO, UNH, JPM, VNLA, DIS, GOOGL, GOOG, BX, ACN, UNP, IDU, ITW, PG, NEE, GS, SPY, PRU, KMB, PPG, VAR, LNT, BRK.B, DE, VTRS, ADP, BP, FTV, CHD, CTSH, MPC, ED, DHR, GILD, TU, MCD, ORCL, PNC, KSS, PKG, INTC, HSY, SHW, SYY, MNST, CL, O, JD, ECL, VNT, GLD, XOM, IYM, AMX,
- Sold Out: GSK, NFLX, IVV, IGIB, MCK, DVY, MKC, IJR, IJH, IEMG, EFV, EFA, BSV, BIV, ESGD, DES, DPG, SDY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,023 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,649 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,935 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,880 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,670 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $174.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.261100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 305.31%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in General Electric Co by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Boeing Co by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $233.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in HP Inc by 1258.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.002400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.34.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.42.
