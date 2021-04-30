Logo
Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, APA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells Tesla Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, APA Corp, , SL Green Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2021Q1, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 542 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenberg+matthew+hamilton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 113,619 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 370,595 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 185,876 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  4. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 144,346 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 138,872 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $154.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 51.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 65,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 119.31%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 2376.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.19 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.17.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.28.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. Also check out:

1. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton keeps buying
