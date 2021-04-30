Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, APA Corp

New Purchases: NEP, HII, ES, AWK, BLOK, IGSB, ICLN, UBX, VIG, IPG, CRSP, BEPC, FUTY, VNT, VTRS, OMC, CGC, XLI, IWP, LSF, RRD, NKLA, RAIL, BHF, CDEV, APHA,

NEP, HII, ES, AWK, BLOK, IGSB, ICLN, UBX, VIG, IPG, CRSP, BEPC, FUTY, VNT, VTRS, OMC, CGC, XLI, IWP, LSF, RRD, NKLA, RAIL, BHF, CDEV, APHA, Added Positions: SLQD, VTI, NEAR, JPST, VCSH, SCHF, SPSB, PSK, SCHB, STIP, VMBS, XEL, VYM, IEMG, COP, GIS, NUE, AA, LEMB, SJNK, AVGO, SON, PEG, SPG, MCHI, SHYG, CAT, SRE, VYMI, TM, MINT, VLO, PSX, VWO, D, PRU, JNJ, GS, OXY, INTC, SJM, ATO, UL, GM, AAL, T, BAC, WYNN, OLN, PG, KO, MAR, MDT, NFLX, PLD, SPY, YUMC, DEO, LW, PEP, TAK, HON, HD, BHP, SO, SCCO, BA, LIN, PSA, NEU, IFF, FR, CAG, LLY, APD, DUK, TSCO, PXD, HSBC, NVS, RY, TOT, EOG, TSM, XMLV, MCD, BG, UNP, MBB, PFF, JPM, CVX, IBM, MS, GILD, BKR, JD, CNI, BMY, XLK, SBUX, XLRE, MRK, SHW, GLD, LYB, VOO, QCOM, LMT, ALB, WMT, BUD, PM, C, LOW, VOD, NDAQ,

SLQD, VTI, NEAR, JPST, VCSH, SCHF, SPSB, PSK, SCHB, STIP, VMBS, XEL, VYM, IEMG, COP, GIS, NUE, AA, LEMB, SJNK, AVGO, SON, PEG, SPG, MCHI, SHYG, CAT, SRE, VYMI, TM, MINT, VLO, PSX, VWO, D, PRU, JNJ, GS, OXY, INTC, SJM, ATO, UL, GM, AAL, T, BAC, WYNN, OLN, PG, KO, MAR, MDT, NFLX, PLD, SPY, YUMC, DEO, LW, PEP, TAK, HON, HD, BHP, SO, SCCO, BA, LIN, PSA, NEU, IFF, FR, CAG, LLY, APD, DUK, TSCO, PXD, HSBC, NVS, RY, TOT, EOG, TSM, XMLV, MCD, BG, UNP, MBB, PFF, JPM, CVX, IBM, MS, GILD, BKR, JD, CNI, BMY, XLK, SBUX, XLRE, MRK, SHW, GLD, LYB, VOO, QCOM, LMT, ALB, WMT, BUD, PM, C, LOW, VOD, NDAQ, Reduced Positions: TSLA, VIAC, AGG, SPDW, VEA, CMCSA, BSV, ABT, SHM, FPX, AMZN, SPAB, DE, XOM, COST, PCY, TSN, GOOG, RTX, WFC, BRK.B, GOOGL, USMV, VGSH, BIIB, TD, SAP, ACWI, SHY, CVS, IEFA, EFV, K, TXN, AMT, BTI, ORCL, PBR,

TSLA, VIAC, AGG, SPDW, VEA, CMCSA, BSV, ABT, SHM, FPX, AMZN, SPAB, DE, XOM, COST, PCY, TSN, GOOG, RTX, WFC, BRK.B, GOOGL, USMV, VGSH, BIIB, TD, SAP, ACWI, SHY, CVS, IEFA, EFV, K, TXN, AMT, BTI, ORCL, PBR, Sold Out: APA, CXO, SLG, ACAD, SPMD, IHI, SPYG,

Investment company Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells Tesla Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, APA Corp, , SL Green Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2021Q1, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 542 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenberg+matthew+hamilton/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 113,619 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 370,595 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 185,876 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 144,346 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.17% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 138,872 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $154.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 51.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 65,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 119.31%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 2376.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.19 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.17.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.28.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.