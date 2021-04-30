Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Paragon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Capital Management LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paragon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 83,730 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,536 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,684 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 28,304 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,099 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 90,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Paragon Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paragon Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paragon Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paragon Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider