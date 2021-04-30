Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Sells The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: VNT, PSX, VB, IJR, FNDX, SPY, FNDA, SCHX, PYPL, VWOB,
- Added Positions: COP, JPM, RTX, UNH, WMT, TFC, CVX, DHR, HD, PG, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, NKE, MSFT, FDX, J, AAPL, COST, INTC, K, CASY, TJX, JNJ, MCD, UMBF, CSCO, AMZN, BMY, BRK.B, CVS, AGG, IBM, DIS, V, T, XOM, CBSH, VZ, IWF, XOP, GOOGL, DVN, BHC, ADBE, AMLP,
For the details of Paragon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Capital Management LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 83,730 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,536 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,684 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 28,304 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,099 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Paragon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 90,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Paragon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Paragon Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paragon Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paragon Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paragon Capital Management LLC keeps buying