Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Vontier Corp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Paragon Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vontier Corp, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Capital Management LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 83,730 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,536 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,684 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 28,304 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,099 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 90,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.