Violich Capital Management, Inc. Buys Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Group, VMware Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Violich Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Group, VMware Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, , Pan American Silver Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Violich Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Violich Capital Management, Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/violich+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Violich Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,164 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 343,779 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,638 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,321 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 157,230 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.942400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $80.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anglo American PLC (NGLOY)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.494000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 350.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $65.34 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 184,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 336.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 174.30%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 134.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 71,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.9.

Sold Out: Goldsource Mines Inc (GXSFF)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldsource Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.09.

Sold Out: Mako Mining Corp (GQR)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mako Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $0.2 and $0.24, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

Sold Out: Golden Tag Resources Ltd (GTAGF)

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Golden Tag Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.27 and $0.51, with an estimated average price of $0.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Violich Capital Management, Inc..

insider

insider