Violich Capital Management, Inc. Buys Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Group, VMware Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc,

- New Purchases: VMW, VWO, MGA, NGLOY, CHNG, SHYF, ABM, BAC, C, CMA, DORM, STC, EBAY, VVV, GBTC, CNR,
- Added Positions: RIO, BHP, JPM, MMM, SLB, MRK, ORCL, CVX, CMCSA, INTC, COP, CVS, JNJ, UNH, VOO, VZ, SCHW, IVV, NOMD, SPY, AMZN, FB,
- Reduced Positions: VGLT, V, DELL, COST, ADP, KO, PAAS, AEM, GLD, HZNP, ACN, PHYS, CLX, AMGN, CL, XOM, D, AGI, TOT, NSRGY, TPIC, GILD, BSV, SLV,
- Sold Out: CXO, NSP, OR, ISVLF, GTAGF, MAIFF, UHY0, GXSFF, GQR, DNCVF, SLVRF, OMH2,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,164 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 343,779 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,638 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,321 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Visa Inc (V) - 157,230 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.942400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $80.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anglo American PLC (NGLOY)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.494000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 350.20%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $65.34 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 184,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 336.69%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $153.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 174.30%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 134.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 71,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.9.Sold Out: Goldsource Mines Inc (GXSFF)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldsource Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.09.Sold Out: Mako Mining Corp (GQR)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mako Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $0.2 and $0.24, with an estimated average price of $0.22.Sold Out: Golden Tag Resources Ltd (GTAGF)
Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Golden Tag Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.27 and $0.51, with an estimated average price of $0.36.
