Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EEMA, BAC, QQQ, VYM,
- Added Positions: IVV, AGG, IUSV, LQD, SHYG, BNDX, SUB, IVE, IGSB, VPU, TIP, IVW, IWF, IWM, VGSH, VGIT, IJJ, SPY, PFF, ISTB, IJS, NLY, IWO, IWN, JNJ, VTWO, BXMT,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, IJR, FLOT, SCZ, IJH, IXUS, DGRO, IDV, ACWX, VNQ, DIS, EEM,
- Sold Out: NEAR, TRTX, SPXS,
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 400,542 shares, 26.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,554 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 105,232 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 173,636 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,473 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.359600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.97%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.Sold Out: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.93.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)
Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.
