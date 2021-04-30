Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Guidance Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Bank of America Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidance+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 400,542 shares, 26.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,554 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 105,232 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 173,636 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,473 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.359600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.97%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Sold Out: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guidance Point Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider