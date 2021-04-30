Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: EEMA, BAC, QQQ, VYM,

Investment company Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Bank of America Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 400,542 shares, 26.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,554 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 105,232 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 173,636 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,473 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.549300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.359600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.97%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 44.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.