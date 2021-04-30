Share Andrew L. Buys Rice Acquisition Corp

Investment company Share Andrew L. (Current Portfolio) buys Rice Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Share Andrew L.. As of 2021Q1, Share Andrew L. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Share Andrew L.. Also check out:
1. Share Andrew L.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Share Andrew L.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Share Andrew L.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Share Andrew L. keeps buying
For the details of Share Andrew L.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/share+andrew+l./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Share Andrew L.
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 4,456,500 shares, 89.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11%
- Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE.U) - 940,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 940,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Share Andrew L.. Also check out:
1. Share Andrew L.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Share Andrew L.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Share Andrew L.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Share Andrew L. keeps buying