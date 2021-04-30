Share Andrew L. Buys Rice Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: RICE.U,

RICE.U, Reduced Positions: EQT,

Investment company Share Andrew L. Current Portfolio ) buys Rice Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Share Andrew L.. As of 2021Q1, Share Andrew L. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EQT Corp (EQT) - 4,456,500 shares, 89.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11% Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE.U) - 940,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.89%. The holding were 940,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.