Convergence Investment Partners, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Southern Copper Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells Target Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leawood, KS, based Investment company Convergence Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Southern Copper Corp, Chevron Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sells Target Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schlumberger, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Convergence Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Convergence Investment Partners, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/convergence+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,149 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,804 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%
  3. AT&T Inc (T) - 140,260 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 26,828 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 94,819 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 33,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 47,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $85.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 23,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 43,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 943.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 28,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 288.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 631.43%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.84. The stock is now traded at around $94.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 138.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 87.12%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $195.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.85.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.06.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.04.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Convergence Investment Partners, LLC.

Rating:
Author's Avatar

insider