Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys BlackRock Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Garmin during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. As of 2021Q1, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 1095 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virginia+retirement+systems+et+al/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,624,200 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,770,700 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,300 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,035,632 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 79,500 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $273.55. The stock is now traded at around $314.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 248,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1160.56. The stock is now traded at around $1309.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386.04. The stock is now traded at around $447.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 186.63%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $816.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 98,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 1641.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 635,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141.02%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 287,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 66.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.509400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,091,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 422,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $179.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 405,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $107.97.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $756.94.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.81.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $60.93.



