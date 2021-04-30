Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys BlackRock Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: TRV, EL, INCY, MTD, IFF, TDY, HII, BG, GILD, OKE, PH, EBAY, NWSA, DISH, EMR, UHAL, ROL, STX, SWK, NLSN, DOW, DRI, EXP, IPG, JKHY, KSS, NRG, TPL, CDK, ANF, CAR, ATGE, DDS, EMN, OVV, ENB, M, FCEL, GT, GBX, PVH, MODV, PHM, SLG, SIG, SBGI, UAA, WOR, SPB, GTLS, PRIM, AVAV, WFG, IRDM, LYB, PACB, DOOR, FANG, COTY, 3XPA, AAL, MC, SABR, NEP, XHR, HRI, TTD, BL, RDFN, SONO, LPRO, ABM, MATX, ALX, MDRX, CLDX, BJRI, BHE, BYD, BKD, BRKS, CFR, DBD, PACW, FWRD, TGNA, GVA, THG, HVT, JBSS, LEG, MAN, MAT, MCY, MSTR, NBIX, ODP, PDCE, DORM, RIGL, STMP, TCBI, ACIW, UCTT, VSAT, WDFC, WTM, AAWW, CSII, CLNE, LL, XPEL, FPR, CDNA, KRA, GNMK, AMRS, QADA, MPC, CPRI, HASI, FATE, AMC, VRNS, VRAY, SRG, PSTG, PLYA, UA, HOME, LBRT, WOW, SFIX, CNNE, AVYA, ADT, INSP, AVRO, TCRR, NARI,
- Added Positions: BLK, BX, MSFT, VRTX, C, TXN, BRK.B, TROW, GNTX, TGT, LH, TMO, BRO, PFE, PYPL, AVGO, ABT, ALGN, FBHS, ZM, AMD, FDX, TMUS, VER, ARW, LMT, CMG, DELL, BWA, MU, ETSY, RHI, ZBRA, DE, FOXA, AMZN, NFLX, TSCO, TSN, WHR, FLT, PLD, AAPL, DHI, FDS, LOW, CVX, KLAC, POOL, DIS, JAZZ, TSLA, TFC, JEF, MRK, MHK, RPM, SWKS, WLK, BTG, GNRC, FOX, AIRC, ATO, CBRE, CHKP, CPRT, EXR, LNC, MAC, REGN, RMD, FB, PK, ALKS, ACC, BIDU, CACI, CPT, EA, HR, KRC, KGC, NVDA, OHI, PKI, PEG, LSI, STLD, VTR, VNO, WST, RPAI, CONE, APAM, SAFE, AGCO, AEIS, ADS, AVT, BMO, BNS, BIO, BA, SAM, BXP, BC, COF, CIEN, XEC, TPR, CMA, STZ, OFC, DAR, SITC, DVN, DLR, DRE, EWBC, NPO, EQIX, RHP, GFF, HRB, HOLX, HD, HST, IDA, IDXX, KNX, KLIC, LSTR, LB, LOGI, MDU, HZO, MMS, SPGI, MPW, MNR, MORN, NATI, NLS, NWL, ODFL, PBCT, BPOP, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RCII, R, SLM, WEN, USM, OLED, WRI, WAL, ZION, OPK, CVLT, ROIC, CLW, CLNY, IRWD, FAF, SBRA, TROX, HTA, DOC, REXR, AMH, BRX, CTRE, SAGE, PRAH, STOR, BOX, NSA, BPMC, CC, PLNT, CTMX, WSC, NTNX, CARG, DNLI, AMRX, EPRT, NIO, ARNC, VNT, AIV, KSA, ACAD, ATRS, APA, AZPN, ASB, ACLS, BOKF, BBBY, BDN, BRKR, CSV, CATY, CENT, CHDN, CLH, COKE, CDE, CYH, DXC, CNSL, CORT, CW, DKS, EME, ENDP, ENS, EPR, EXEL, EXPD, FHI, FHN, FBC, FLEX, FULT, GEF, GPI, HAE, HWC, EHC, HLF, HRC, HON, HUBG, HUN, IIVI, IART, ISBC, JBHT, VIAV, JBL, JACK, KBH, KFY, LFUS, LPX, MHO, MTG, MKSI, MRTN, MGRC, MRCY, MMSI, MIDD, MOG.A, HOPE, NFG, NHC, NKTR, NTGR, NKE, NUS, NUVA, ORLY, OMCL, OLP, OMI, PSB, PTEN, PEGA, PNFP, STL, NXGN, RDN, RPT, SAIA, SGMO, SANM, SBNY, SLAB, SGU, SRCL, STC, RGR, SYKE, SNV, AXON, TECH, TPX, THC, INVA, TTC, TREX, TUP, UMBF, UBSI, UDR, UNM, USNA, VGR, VRNT, WSO, WY, WSM, WGO, WWD, INT, WWE, AUY, YUM, HEES, CROX, VG, EVR, EBS, SMCI, CLR, FOLD, GRBK, ENSG, GTS, TWO, MRTX, DAN, FF, VRTS, SEM, PEB, CVE, ENV, TRGP, BKU, PCRX, INN, ACHC, VAC, CUBI, REGI, PRLB, PBYI, FIVE, GMED, BERY, ICPT, RH, NCLH, TPH, BCC, ENTA, ECOM, BLUE, ESI, MGNX, LGIH, CHGG, NMIH, TNDM, ALLY, OGS, CARA, RARE, IBP, AKBA, ATEN, FIVN, LPG, TRUE, CCS, CHRS, PGRE, UE, VSTO, NVTA, NXRT, CHCT, APLE, ALRM, APPF, NTRA, PEN, PFGC, VYGR, RMR, EDIT, RRR, NTLA, SITE, USFD, FHB, VVV, FLGT, CRSP, AA, CNDT, FND, CARS, JBGS, ODT, LBC, WHD, RCUS, TBIO, TCDA, DOMO, PDD, ESTC, MRNA, GOSS, CVET, FSLY, NVST, BILL,
- Reduced Positions: V, MA, CDNS, GRMN, KR, INTU, BIIB, CBOE, PEP, INTC, CHE, ADBE, QCOM, UNH, APD, ALXN, ORCL, AVTR, LHX, ANET, FFIV, CHTR, NEM, DG, CP, CAT, FIS, KMB, UNP, WMT, SSNC, SFM, NVR, WPC, BAC, FCX, AMT, CNI, NEE, PEAK, WELL, PG, SBUX, HZNP, CMI, GPN, CUBE, URI, ESS, GM, ABBV, SQ, IIPR, BCE, CSX, ETR, XOM, FMC, MGA, MDT, REG, SNA, STAY, ADC, KO, EOG, EQR, FRT, MFC, MCO, PII, LIN, CRM, SUI, TXT, WLTW, FTNT, EPAM, GLPI, GOOG, HUBS, KEYS, VICI, BJ, MMM, T, AZZ, BIG, EAT, BLDR, CLX, NNN, CNX, CTB, DIOD, DOV, EGP, EQT, BEN, HALO, HELE, HIW, SVC, LXP, MRO, MAA, ORA, OSK, AVNT, PRGS, PRU, PSA, RRC, O, RGEN, SPG, SWN, SF, SLF, TER, TEX, TKR, UTHR, WCC, IRBT, PRG, HBI, ICFI, DEI, KW, MAXR, OPI, STWD, KAR, STAG, CLVS, MUSA, SAIC, QTS, OMF, CXP, ESNT, ARES, DEA, VIRT, NVCR, FCPT, GTHX, COLD, TRTN, FLWS, HRTX, ACCO, HTH, AGYS, AIN, CRMT, AMGN, AMKR, ANGO, ATR, ARNA, ARCB, ARWR, ABG, AGO, AN, AVB, BLKB, CBT, CAC, CNQ, CRI, CASY, CNBKA, CRL, CRUS, CBSH, CPSI, CNO, ED, CUZ, CR, CREE, DRH, DLB, DCI, BOOM, EGBN, EBIX, WIRE, EBF, ENTG, EFSC, EEFT, EXTR, FNB, FCN, FAST, FBP, FFBC, FR, FLIC, FFIC, FL, FELE, FSP, GIL, GTN, GSBC, ITGR, HSC, HWKN, HCSG, HL, HIBB, HFC, IBM, ICUI, IMKTA, IIIN, CSR, JOUT, KAMN, KFRC, KIM, KEX, KRG, LHCG, LTC, LSCC, LECO, LAD, MGEE, TGTX, VIVO, MTH, MEI, MSA, NCR, FIZZ, NEOG, NYCB, NYT, NWE, NVAX, NUE, ONB, ORI, ASGN, OSTK, CNXN, PZZA, PGC, PENN, PRFT, TPC, PB, RMBS, RS, ROG, RY, RGLD, SYBT, SCSC, SCHL, SMG, SNBR, SCI, SON, RBBN, SYK, SHO, SYNA, SNX, SKT, TTEK, TBBK, THO, TOL, UNF, UCBI, UNFI, RTX, UEIC, UFPI, UVSP, VLO, VSH, CMPR, GHC, WBS, WMK, WERN, WEX, ZUMZ, VNDA, EXLS, CPRX, FSLR, ACM, CIM, LRN, SATS, CIXX, FTI, APPS, SRNE, CFX, JBT, LOPE, KL, IOVA, DQ, PDM, CALX, SPSC, FN, TAL, LPLA, NPTN, THR, RLJ, AMCX, ZNGA, POST, YELP, VIPS, PFPT, SUPN, ACRE, QLYS, HY, PRTA, BFAM, TSC, PFSI, IRT, XLRN, PINC, MBUU, QTWO, PCTY, NAVI, SFBS, DNOW, TMX, WMS, VKTX, CZR, LC, NVRO, COLL, WING, BLD, LILAK, OLLI, MIME, ATKR, MEDP, BOMN, EVBG, CWH, IRTC, ANAB, INVH, SNDR, WTTR, BHVN, SGH, JHG, ATNX, MGY, TRTX, BHF, SPCE, AQUA, ILPT, EQH, WH, CNST, ALLK, GH, KOD, YETI, VAPO, RVLV, IAA, IMVT, AAN,
- Sold Out: ABC, NOC, ISRG, VMW, CL, CI, TWTR, BBY, DXCM, DISCK, EW, CCL, BSX, CNC, COP, DISCA, PKG, MASI, VTRS, PLUG, WM, KMI, HPE, NVT, PRSP, PINS, ABMD, MTRN, CLGX, GTY, GPK, HE, HUBB, OTRK, MGLN, MOH, SRE, SMTC, SHEN, SSD, SCS, TDS, XRX, GLUU, PRI, RP, EXPI, NOW, CWEN.A, ZEN, GNL, CSWI, AM, ZUO, CDAY, ACA, KRTX, CRNC, PTON, DDD, ANAT, BANF, BCRX, CSGS, ELY, CPF, CXW, CACC, DENN, DX, FLO, BPYU, GRC, HNI, HIG, HTLD, MDC, MTZ, NNI, IOSP, ALTO, PATK, PETS, PBI, POWI, SKYW, SAH, SWX, TCF, TTMI, KMPR, UHT, VLY, QRTEA, EDU, EHTH, BGS, CATM, AMEH, LOCO, CCXI, ADUS, TRNO, HPP, VPG, BWXT, COOP, NRZ, PTCT, ESRT, ITCI, KN, HQY, SYNH, ENVA, NEWR, XBIT, RGNX, KNSL, ELF, FRTA, ICHR, AYX, APPN, MRSN, CODX, VCTR, PS, REPL, VRT, ARVN, ETRN, BYND, CHNG, IGMS, CGNT, CGNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,624,200 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,770,700 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,300 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,035,632 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 79,500 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $154.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $273.55. The stock is now traded at around $314.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 248,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1160.56. The stock is now traded at around $1309.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 99,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386.04. The stock is now traded at around $447.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 186.63%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $816.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 98,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 1641.10%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 635,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141.02%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 287,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 66.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $71.509400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,091,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 422,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $179.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 405,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $107.97.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $756.94.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.81.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $60.93.
