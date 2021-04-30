Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Acceleron Pharma Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Acceleron Pharma Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells Acceleron Pharma Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC owns 342 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstreet+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 515,373 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,830 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 121,724 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,095 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 42,690 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.489800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $126.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $174.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.17. The stock is now traded at around $154.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 70,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.829200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.5.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.41.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.84.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider