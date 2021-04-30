Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Acceleron Pharma Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc

New Purchases: UBER, TMUS, MGK, SRLN, ABNB, PXD, CCL, LRCX, SCHL, ULTA, BIP, DISCK, PSX, RA, MJ,

BA, IBM, NEM, LQD, GM, GE, VEA, TIP, LVS, FIXD, SCHD, VFC, VB, F, MRVL, MCD, FXI, IYG, SPEM, SPG, SHY, PPA, VUG, AMT, HYG, IWR, XLRE, VTV, SMDV, SMH, VIG, SPY, SPYG, VBK, DRW, CI, AGG, GBT, ABBV, NGG, XEL, MMM, AMP, VO, COP, HPQ, VBR, K, MDT, NFLX, ORCL, SNY, EEM, ET, BX, CRMD, PRF, SQ, IHE, AMLP, DES, EES, Reduced Positions: AMD, ACAD, NVDA, AMZN, XLRN, QCOM, AAPL, MSFT, V, COST, REGN, KSU, GOOGL, FCX, PYPL, LUV, BMY, UNP, HON, PG, VRTX, PEP, TMO, LOW, UPS, JNJ, SRPT, IWO, IWM, T, SOXX, JPST, CVS, TDOC, IHF, DOW, BND, GLD, MRK, HEDJ, FTSM, HACK, IYT, TSLA, GDX, FINX, CMG, VGT, D, MGM, GILD, NKE, DD, STZ, CSCO, BMRN, TGT, VZ, PIN, EFA, HYLS, ETN, FE, GIS, BP, HTH, KMB, WBA, OTIS, CARR, PNC, KHC, PAA, SWKS, NLOK, TTWO, CHTR, AVGO, WMB, WDC,

Investment company Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , T-Mobile US Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells Acceleron Pharma Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Nutanix Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC owns 342 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstreet+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 515,373 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,830 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Visa Inc (V) - 121,724 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 162,095 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 42,690 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.489800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $126.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $174.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.17. The stock is now traded at around $154.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 70,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.829200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.5.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.41.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.84.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.