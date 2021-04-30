D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: SPHB, VXF, SPSB, IJS, FNDF, XLP, ROST, AAPL, MCD,
- Added Positions: IGIB, MDY, IEI, SSO, AMZN, NVDA, IEF, PG,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, QQQ, SPY, PFE, IWM, CAT, QLD, XOM, IBM, SPTM,
- Sold Out: VOT, VBK, EFG, VGSH, GE,
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,104,926 shares, 29.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.22%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 111,518 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.92%
- Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 243,020 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 81,768 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 396,127 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.869400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 243,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 81,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 396,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 110,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 239,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 104,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.5%. The holding were 1,104,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1667.21%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 18,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3486.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11.
