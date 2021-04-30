D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: SPHB, VXF, SPSB, IJS, FNDF, XLP, ROST, AAPL, MCD,

SPHB, VXF, SPSB, IJS, FNDF, XLP, ROST, AAPL, MCD, Added Positions: IGIB, MDY, IEI, SSO, AMZN, NVDA, IEF, PG,

IGIB, MDY, IEI, SSO, AMZN, NVDA, IEF, PG, Reduced Positions: SHY, QQQ, SPY, PFE, IWM, CAT, QLD, XOM, IBM, SPTM,

SHY, QQQ, SPY, PFE, IWM, CAT, QLD, XOM, IBM, SPTM, Sold Out: VOT, VBK, EFG, VGSH, GE,

Lexington, KY, based Investment company D. Scott Neal, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D. Scott Neal, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, D. Scott Neal, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.+scott+neal%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,104,926 shares, 29.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.22% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 111,518 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.92% Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 243,020 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 81,768 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 396,127 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.869400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 243,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 81,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 396,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 110,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 239,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 104,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.5%. The holding were 1,104,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1667.21%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 18,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3486.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11.