D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

D. Scott Neal, Inc. Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lexington, KY, based Investment company D. Scott Neal, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D. Scott Neal, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, D. Scott Neal, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.+scott+neal%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.
  1. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,104,926 shares, 29.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.22%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 111,518 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.92%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 243,020 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 81,768 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 396,127 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.869400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 243,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 81,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 396,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 110,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 239,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 104,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.5%. The holding were 1,104,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1667.21%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 18,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3486.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

D. Scott Neal, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.. Also check out:

1. D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D. SCOTT NEAL, INC. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider