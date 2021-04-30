Trustcore Financial Services, Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: TLS, OC, DNMR, FIII, VER, AEP, TRC, KRE, PGX, AOM, AIZ, LEG, LYV, GOEV, MKL, SKX, RRR, SHW, SE, XHB, SCCO, PLD, SPYV, SLM, ROKU, RIOT, REXR, PSTG, QS, RGEN, RETA, VFC, MRVL, BG, AXS, ZI, Z, ZG, WSC, WY, UCCP, WD, VXRT, SNBR, PDAC, TRIP, WD5A, TLRY, KERN, TDY, WLTW, TAK, APTV, SONO, CCIV, FNF, FSLY, ENS, DRE, DM, CYRX, FIX, UTF, CMLF, CLII, FRSX, CKPT, CBAT, CBOE, BX, BXMT, BCX, BNGO, ATHM, AR, BLOK, IFF, MKD, MOGO, M44, MSM, MP, RIDE, JAX, AOA, ITB, FXI, NEM, INSG, ILPT, HOLX, HIMX, HEXO, GPI, GBX, FUBO, FCEL, FNV,

TLS, OC, DNMR, FIII, VER, AEP, TRC, KRE, PGX, AOM, AIZ, LEG, LYV, GOEV, MKL, SKX, RRR, SHW, SE, XHB, SCCO, PLD, SPYV, SLM, ROKU, RIOT, REXR, PSTG, QS, RGEN, RETA, VFC, MRVL, BG, AXS, ZI, Z, ZG, WSC, WY, UCCP, WD, VXRT, SNBR, PDAC, TRIP, WD5A, TLRY, KERN, TDY, WLTW, TAK, APTV, SONO, CCIV, FNF, FSLY, ENS, DRE, DM, CYRX, FIX, UTF, CMLF, CLII, FRSX, CKPT, CBAT, CBOE, BX, BXMT, BCX, BNGO, ATHM, AR, BLOK, IFF, MKD, MOGO, M44, MSM, MP, RIDE, JAX, AOA, ITB, FXI, NEM, INSG, ILPT, HOLX, HIMX, HEXO, GPI, GBX, FUBO, FCEL, FNV, Added Positions: SPY, NEAR, EFA, VB, VTV, RSP, VO, VUG, CYH, GM, FB, SONY, XLE, OIH, WAB, GOOGL, BSV, VCSH, EBAY, NVDA, CAT, HUM, JNJ, WMT, AMZN, XLU, GDX, APD, AB, BAX, BLK, BGR, CMCSA, STZ, CXW, EPD, PEAK, INFN, QQQ, TLT, IYR, ACWI, IGIB, GOVT, QUAL, NHI, PYPL, PEP, PINS, GLD, JNK, SWKS, TSLA, MMM, BND, VTIP, VTR, VTEB, VBK, VTI, VZ, WMB, MDT, AER, AGNC, AHCO, AMT, NLY, ANTM, BIDU, BXS, BLNK, BKNG, AVGO, CVS, CNI, CGC, CCL, CARR, CSCO, C, COP, CRWD, CCI, DQ, DAL, DOCU, D, DKNG, MJ, EXK, ET, ETSY, FSR, FLS, FLGT, GNRC, GE, GPN, LIT, HON, HUBS, ITW, PI, IIPR, TAN, IRM, IAU, AGG, IXN, IBB, IWV, IYF, PFF, MTUM, KHC, EL, LMT, LOW, VAC, MAR, MCD, MU, MBT, NIO, NYMT, NSC, NVS, NUAN, NTR, OHI, OGI, OTTR, PNC, PCAR, PLTR, PANW, PH, PENN, PM, PRU, PHM, QCOM, RH, UTG, RDFN, RF, RY, XLV, XLF, SBSW, SEDG, LUV, STWD, SPH, SYNA, TRP, TD, TFC, TWTR, USB, UNH, VYM, VFF, WFC, ETN, LIN, NCLH, CB, CRSP, RCL, HMLP,

SPY, NEAR, EFA, VB, VTV, RSP, VO, VUG, CYH, GM, FB, SONY, XLE, OIH, WAB, GOOGL, BSV, VCSH, EBAY, NVDA, CAT, HUM, JNJ, WMT, AMZN, XLU, GDX, APD, AB, BAX, BLK, BGR, CMCSA, STZ, CXW, EPD, PEAK, INFN, QQQ, TLT, IYR, ACWI, IGIB, GOVT, QUAL, NHI, PYPL, PEP, PINS, GLD, JNK, SWKS, TSLA, MMM, BND, VTIP, VTR, VTEB, VBK, VTI, VZ, WMB, MDT, AER, AGNC, AHCO, AMT, NLY, ANTM, BIDU, BXS, BLNK, BKNG, AVGO, CVS, CNI, CGC, CCL, CARR, CSCO, C, COP, CRWD, CCI, DQ, DAL, DOCU, D, DKNG, MJ, EXK, ET, ETSY, FSR, FLS, FLGT, GNRC, GE, GPN, LIT, HON, HUBS, ITW, PI, IIPR, TAN, IRM, IAU, AGG, IXN, IBB, IWV, IYF, PFF, MTUM, KHC, EL, LMT, LOW, VAC, MAR, MCD, MU, MBT, NIO, NYMT, NSC, NVS, NUAN, NTR, OHI, OGI, OTTR, PNC, PCAR, PLTR, PANW, PH, PENN, PM, PRU, PHM, QCOM, RH, UTG, RDFN, RF, RY, XLV, XLF, SBSW, SEDG, LUV, STWD, SPH, SYNA, TRP, TD, TFC, TWTR, USB, UNH, VYM, VFF, WFC, ETN, LIN, NCLH, CB, CRSP, RCL, HMLP, Reduced Positions: FTSM, USMV, HCA, VIAC, EFAV, SCHO, DFEB, BABA, PWV, IVV, VHT, ACWV, CORT, EEMV, T, MINT, VT, ADBE, PWB, JPM, AMGN, BRK.B, FVD, MSEX, PNFP, SDY, SBUX, ULTA, VIG, VEA, BAC, CBRL, EXPI, FITB, FTCS, EEM, SCHM, SCHR, MGC, AXP, CSTR, DOW, XOM, FBK, FVE, F, GTHX, GS, HD, IBM, TIP, IJH, IWD, MRK, NVO, OSTK, PFE, RTX, DIA, CRM, SCHB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, XLK, NOW, SO, SQ, TDOC, V, DEM, ARKK, ABBV, ATVI, AMD, MO, AMPE, ADM, BP, BEAM, BERY, BYND, BILL, BA, BMY, BKD, CI, CSX, COST, DBEF, DHR, DE, DLR, DG, DD, ERIC, EXC, QTEC, LMBS, FIXD, FCX, GWPH, GGN, GIS, GMAB, GSK, ISRG, DBC, SPLV, IVW, IWB, IUSG, IJR, IJT, SUB, EMB, VLUE, IEMG, ESGE, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, LULU, MMP, MPC, MELI, NFLX, NEE, NKE, ONEM, ORCL, OTIS, PSX, PLUG, TROW, PSA, QDEL, O, RIO, ROP, RDS.A, CWI, SPIB, XAR, SLY, SAP, SLB, SCHV, SCHD, SCHZ, SCHP, XLB, XLP, XLI, SHOP, WORK, SNAP, STT, SYK, TSM, TER, TMO, TOT, TM, USPH, UNP, USO, BIV, VSS, VONV, VNQ, VRT, VTRS, YUM, ADNT, TEAM, FROG, SSYS, ASML,

FTSM, USMV, HCA, VIAC, EFAV, SCHO, DFEB, BABA, PWV, IVV, VHT, ACWV, CORT, EEMV, T, MINT, VT, ADBE, PWB, JPM, AMGN, BRK.B, FVD, MSEX, PNFP, SDY, SBUX, ULTA, VIG, VEA, BAC, CBRL, EXPI, FITB, FTCS, EEM, SCHM, SCHR, MGC, AXP, CSTR, DOW, XOM, FBK, FVE, F, GTHX, GS, HD, IBM, TIP, IJH, IWD, MRK, NVO, OSTK, PFE, RTX, DIA, CRM, SCHB, SCHA, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, XLK, NOW, SO, SQ, TDOC, V, DEM, ARKK, ABBV, ATVI, AMD, MO, AMPE, ADM, BP, BEAM, BERY, BYND, BILL, BA, BMY, BKD, CI, CSX, COST, DBEF, DHR, DE, DLR, DG, DD, ERIC, EXC, QTEC, LMBS, FIXD, FCX, GWPH, GGN, GIS, GMAB, GSK, ISRG, DBC, SPLV, IVW, IWB, IUSG, IJR, IJT, SUB, EMB, VLUE, IEMG, ESGE, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, LULU, MMP, MPC, MELI, NFLX, NEE, NKE, ONEM, ORCL, OTIS, PSX, PLUG, TROW, PSA, QDEL, O, RIO, ROP, RDS.A, CWI, SPIB, XAR, SLY, SAP, SLB, SCHV, SCHD, SCHZ, SCHP, XLB, XLP, XLI, SHOP, WORK, SNAP, STT, SYK, TSM, TER, TMO, TOT, TM, USPH, UNP, USO, BIV, VSS, VONV, VNQ, VRT, VTRS, YUM, ADNT, TEAM, FROG, SSYS, ASML, Sold Out: HIBB, NMZ, 50AA, ADT, HSTM, SSB, IMAC, LGLV, DDS, CLSD, VIS, IRDM, ARE, MCHP, LYFT, CRNT, SLRC, MMC, MET, SNA, SNY, PFLT, RYAAY, NGVC, OPP, PRIM, NUE, JHB, PII, VOX, ABB, IPOC, PNR, NVT, AMBA, ZEN, ERC, VGIT, SR, VOOG, ESPO, VLO, UAL, TSN, TWO, TY, TG, TCP, SU, BBBY, EW, EFL, EHT, DISCA, CEQP, CHL, CHGG, BHF, BCRX, BIGC, FTV, SAN, BBVA, BBL, AZN, BUD, ADI, ACHC, ASX, AMC, PHB, IAGG, ESGU, SLV, EFG, IHI, IAT, IWO, FILL, DVYE, PCY, LMND, VTA, IP, FFTY, ING, 74HA, HES, HTGC, GPK, GD,

Investment company Trustcore Financial Services, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Telos Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc owns 890 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUSTCORE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustcore+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 376,491 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 335,323 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 337,225 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 571,275 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 150,097 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.46%

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.909900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1077.24. The stock is now traded at around $1177.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 47 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 97.79%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.186800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 501,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 150,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 107,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 303.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.115600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 195,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 39.34%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $325.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The sale prices were between $45.85 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $61.27.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in IMAC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.53 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $1.97.