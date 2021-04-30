Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Wesbanco Inc, Santa Fe Gold Corp

New Purchases: NEM, SPG, HI, PGTI, MAC, QRTEA,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Schulhoff & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Newmont Corp, sells Wesbanco Inc, Santa Fe Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schulhoff & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 240,807 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 45,041 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,303 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,343 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 16,666 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $122.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.85 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.213000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $189.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.49. The stock is now traded at around $187.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.8. The stock is now traded at around $138.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Santa Fe Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.06, with an estimated average price of $0.06.