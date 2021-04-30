Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Wesbanco Inc, Santa Fe Gold Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Wesbanco Inc, Santa Fe Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Schulhoff & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Newmont Corp, sells Wesbanco Inc, Santa Fe Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schulhoff & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHULHOFF & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schulhoff+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHULHOFF & CO INC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 240,807 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 45,041 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,303 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,343 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 16,666 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $122.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.85 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.213000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $189.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 52.04%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.47. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.49. The stock is now traded at around $187.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.8. The stock is now traded at around $138.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Santa Fe Gold Corp (SFEG)

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in Santa Fe Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.06, with an estimated average price of $0.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHULHOFF & CO INC. Also check out:

1. SCHULHOFF & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHULHOFF & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHULHOFF & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHULHOFF & CO INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider