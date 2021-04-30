Logo
St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Viatris Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+johns+investment+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 241,240 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 126,451 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 88,786 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,213 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,012 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $140.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $373.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $32.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $392.46. The stock is now traded at around $343.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 811.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 47,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 109.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2285.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.309900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6220.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.47.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.53.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $198.19.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that St. Johns Investment Management Company, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider