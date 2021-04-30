Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: TXN, NSC, HDSN,

TXN, NSC, HDSN, Added Positions: AGG, STIP, AMZN, AAPL, BND, IEFA, VTIP, VTV, BSV, VGSH, VO, GLD, VEU,

AGG, STIP, AMZN, AAPL, BND, IEFA, VTIP, VTV, BSV, VGSH, VO, GLD, VEU, Reduced Positions: VTI, VEA, IWF, VB, SLQD, ACWX, VWO, BRK.B, IWR, SDY, MSFT, GOOG, V, PG, MO, DIS, UNP,

VTI, VEA, IWF, VB, SLQD, ACWX, VWO, BRK.B, IWR, SDY, MSFT, GOOG, V, PG, MO, DIS, UNP, Sold Out: GOOGL, XLK, AMT, GE,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Tower Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 182,067 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 164,435 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 225,546 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 106,108 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 192,459 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.03. The stock is now traded at around $278.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 164,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 157.93%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3486.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.74.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11.