Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: TXN, NSC, HDSN,
- Added Positions: AGG, STIP, AMZN, AAPL, BND, IEFA, VTIP, VTV, BSV, VGSH, VO, GLD, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VEA, IWF, VB, SLQD, ACWX, VWO, BRK.B, IWR, SDY, MSFT, GOOG, V, PG, MO, DIS, UNP,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, XLK, AMT, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 182,067 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 164,435 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 225,546 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 106,108 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 192,459 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.03. The stock is now traded at around $278.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 164,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 157.93%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3486.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.74.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11.
