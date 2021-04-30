Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

New Purchases: SPSM, FXO, FNX, CNYA, AGGY, XLE, XLC, XLB, DGRW, QCLN, SLV, OSK, DXJ, SPIP, VNLA, EFV, ORCC, GSY, FMHI, DNMR, CWI, CARR, MRNA, APHA, MTH, IBUY, PXF, QQEW, QQXT, RPV, SLY, VSDA, VSMV, AMAT, XLY, DKNG, ATO, BLK, EPD, HAL, MAR, MS, NUE, ORCL, WY, RCS, ULTA, GM, TRIP, SUM, EWJ, JQC, NOK, DS, BB, NAKD,

TIP, MOAT, SPTM, SPYG, RDVY, XMLV, XLI, XLK, ITE, TOTL, XLF, ARKG, MBG, QQQ, SPIB, VV, BSCM, SPLG, WMT, BSCL, SPAB, SPYD, ED, BNDX, BOND, BSV, DIA, GLD, FSKR, BIV, FVD, SH, VCIT, XLV, T, HD, MSFT, WPC, BX, TSLA, DGRO, DON, MUB, PRF, SPDW, SUB, VTEB, KO, VZ, DIS, ARKW, EFA, FEM, IWM, IXJ, IYW, PWB, RODM, SDY, SPLV, MMM, AMZN, AWR, CVS, DE, DOV, F, GPC, GILD, JNJ, K, LOW, MRK, NVDA, NDSN, PEP, CRM, LUV, SBUX, USB, GWW, KMI, PDI, ABBV, FSK, BABA, PYPL, AOK, DBA, DSI, EEMV, FXD, FXR, ITM, PCY, SHM, SPEM, SPYV, SUSA, VCLT, VFH, VGT, VOE, XLRE, AEP, AXP, BP, BNS, CAT, LUMN, CLX, COST, DD, LLY, ENB, GE, GIS, GLAD, IBM, INTC, KMB, LMT, NSC, QCOM, TJX, TRI, TSN, UPS, UNH, EVRG, ET, DNP, MA, GAIN, AVGO, ISD, ZNGA, PFSI, GOOG, JD, TDOC, SQ, ROKU, CARG, CRWD, GDX, GSLC, HACK, IJJ, IWS, MDY, MJ, PRFZ, RPG, SCHD, SPMD, VAW, VCSH, VDC, VEA, Reduced Positions: IVV, FTCS, SPY, ESGU, AGG, LQD, FDN, ESGE, IJR, CIBR, EFG, VXUS, EMQQ, IEFA, IJH, VLUE, FTC, IXN, MBB, FTSM, VBK, TGT, ARKK, GBIL, QUAL, VBR, PH, FB, PCI, AOA, IHI, PBW, VIG, ABT, PFE, SYY, TTD, FDT, ITA, LMBS, VNQ, VUG, VYM, XLU, AFL, AEE, BAC, BKH, BMY, CBRE, CSCO, C, EMR, GD, MCD, MDT, NVS, TMO, RTX, WBA, LPLA, PSX, PNR, AMC, FPX, FTA, HYLS, IJK, IWR, MUNI, ONEQ, SCHF, SLYV, VB, VEU, VOT, VSS, VWO, ABM, MO, BA, CACI, CSL, COP, DUK, ETN, XOM, FDX, GSK, JPM, MDLZ, SR, ORLY, OKE, PPG, PRU, RCL, SO, TROW, TSM, WFC, GIM, RQI, PM, BUD, DG, PFPT, TWTR, SHOP, TEAM, ANGL, BSJL, EFAV, FIW, FLQL, FMB, HDV, IEI, IVW, IWN, IWO, JHML, MDIV, QTEC, SCHM, SPHD, TDIV, VO, VOO,

Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC owns 411 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,527 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,987 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 460,503 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 139,914 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 365,479 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 73,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.102400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1554.06%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 318.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 370.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.38%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.651900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 114,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.011900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.