Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC owns 411 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,527 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,987 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 460,503 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 139,914 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 365,479 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 73,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $98.102400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1554.06%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 318.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 370.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.38%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.651900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 114,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.011900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC.

1. Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider