Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Royal Gold Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Investment company Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Americold Realty Trust, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Pfizer Inc, Royal Gold Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 287,825 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 134,033 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 491,144 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 254,400 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.88% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 336,439 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17%

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 259,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 60,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 254,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 157,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.

Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.49.