Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Royal Gold Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: SH, EWJ, MFL, VTI, XOM, INTC, IWV, SLV, GOL, SBUX, SNDL, GM, CTRM,
- Added Positions: VCSH, COLD, PSLV, FIXD, TOTL, TSLA, BSV, DES, PHYS, KMI, BRK.B, SCHE, SCHD, PEY, GDX, AMZN, PG, QQQ, MSFT, JNJ, HBIO, MGK, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, VTIP, QUAL, VIG, BAC, AVD, GOOG, SHM, AZUL, AES, MUFG, DGRO, MINT, AMD, VLO,
- Sold Out: PFE, RGLD, PNC,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 287,825 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 134,033 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 491,144 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 254,400 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.88%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 336,439 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17%
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 259,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 60,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 254,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 157,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $705.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53.Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Pasadena Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.49.
