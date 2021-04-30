Logo
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Seagen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Seagen Inc, VEREIT Inc, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 1142 stocks with a total value of $160 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,739,027 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,777,919 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,526,735 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,230,987 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,058,655 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,169,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,119,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,583,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,975,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,609,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 444,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1185.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 872,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,929,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.31. The stock is now traded at around $171.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,783,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $320.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,859,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 685.73%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,904,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 162.93%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,226,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Sold Out: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. keeps buying
