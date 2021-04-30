Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Seagen Inc

- New Purchases: OPEN, PLTR, VER, AIRC, SGEN, PLUG, XLI, DVN, BRK.A, XLF, ABNB, MGP, OUT, TOL, BLDP, WFG, DQ, CIEN, BILL, LI, UPWK, VNT, LU, FTCH, VRT, TPIC, USFD, AGR, NBLX, MASS, ALK, SRLN, REM, QQQ, MCHI, MILE, AZN, ACIC, MSP, AIV, DASH, SEER, MRVI, SHC, WPG, ALGM, VIV, ELP, DXC, CMA, FLO, GPS, CSR, JBL, MAN, MIDD, NOV, OSK, PENN, PAA, CSL, TIMB, PFGC, VMI, WLK, ZION, LEN.B, HBI, VNET, CNA, UI, RH, PFSI, NWS, SC, CBSH, TMX, NEWR,
- Added Positions: SHOP, SQ, TDOC, ZM, DKNG, TSLA, U, BIDU, TWTR, Z, TXG, JD, EXAS, PCAR, TWLO, BEKE, GLDM, SE, CPT, TER, NVTA, TSCO, HUBS, SNAP, FSLY, PTON, ABT, COP, IFF, MU, PRLB, CARR, AIG, CVS, PH, PSA, TRMB, TSN, DIS, IOVA, PACB, PYPL, MDB, DOCU, PDD, PLAN, TWST, MRNA, PD, CRWD, DDOG, SRPT, APD, BIO, BMY, VIAC, CCL, CERN, CERS, CL, OFC, CUZ, DVA, EW, INTC, IP, KMB, KR, MGA, PXD, NTR, DGX, REGN, RSG, SBAC, SNPS, TGT, TDY, TXN, TMO, RTX, VFC, WBA, WAT, KTOS, BX, DFS, IRDM, HII, ZG, CG, ARCT, NWSA, REXR, ALLY, FWONK, TRU, TTD, COUP, VICI, EQH, AVLR, WORK, NET, OTIS, BNR, ATVI, ADC, ALB, ARE, Y, APA, ADM, ARWR, AIZ, ADSK, BMO, CWST, CNP, CSGP, TPR, DCP, DAR, SITC, DXCM, DISCA, D, EOG, EMR, ELS, FRT, FE, GNTX, HAS, HEI, HUN, IBN, INCY, INFY, IONS, KIM, LRCX, LEG, LB, LYV, LPX, MDU, MGM, MRO, MKC, NUE, PBR, PHM, PWR, RAVN, O, RS, SSRM, SCCO, SHO, NLOK, TRI, UAL, USB, WDC, WYNN, LDOS, SPR, MLCO, CQP, DAL, BKCC, LULU, PSTI, KDP, OCSL, CDNA, WKHS, BSBR, CVE, HTHT, CDXS, HPP, ZNGA, FANG, MPLX, PSXP, FATE, ARMK, AAL, CGC, CZR, W, KEYS, ASND, CLLS, GDDY, ETSY, UNVR, CABO, MCRB, HPE, HCM, SYRS, AQB, ARGX, BKR, CLXT, ZLAB, SPCE, BILI, IQ, SMAR, WH, GH, NIU, BCSF, LYFT, UBER, PSNL, ADPT, DOYU, ORCC, BEAM, SDGR, AZEK, API, ACCD, BLI, BEPC, XPEV, BNL, ILF, NOBL, RSX, TIP, USRT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSM, SPLK, AMZN, MSFT, QCOM, ROKU, GOOG, FLIR, ISRG, TJX, WY, WDAY, NSTG, PSTG, OKTA, ADP, BRK.B, DHR, NEE, JPM, NVDA, CRM, SYY, CE, GLW, DD, EQR, GOOGL, HPQ, HON, LPSN, DEI, VRSK, VEEV, PINS, IAU, MMM, ADBE, CSCO, NNN, DRE, LLY, WELL, HIW, HD, JNJ, MCD, MAA, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PG, PGR, SHW, SYK, TTWO, CUBE, UNH, VZ, GWW, WRI, MA, MELI, V, GM, RPAI, PSX, TWOU, ZEN, XLU, PLD, T, AFL, ALXN, ALGN, MO, AXP, AMT, ADI, AZO, AVB, BLL, BAC, BBY, BIIB, BLK, CNI, CP, CAT, FIS, SCHW, C, KO, CGNX, ED, CPRT, COST, CCK, DRI, DE, DLR, EA, EQIX, XOM, FR, GE, GILD, GS, HST, IBM, ILMN, ICE, INTU, LH, LMT, LOW, MFC, MMC, MRK, NKE, PTC, PEP, REG, ROK, RY, SIVB, XPO, LSI, TD, UPS, VLO, VRTX, WCN, ANTM, WFC, WMB, XLNX, EBAY, CIXX, PM, RGA, AVGO, DG, PEB, CHTR, MPC, HTA, BABA, UE, KHC, EDIT, NTLA, FTV, INVH, HUYA, PHR, EMB, IEMG, IVV, JOBS, AOS, AGCO, ABMD, AKR, AAP, A, AEM, AKAM, ALX, ADS, LNT, ALL, ALNY, HES, UHAL, AEE, ACC, AEP, AFG, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, AU, NLY, AMAT, WTRG, ARCC, ARW, AJG, AZPN, ALV, AVY, TFC, BCE, BP, BRT, CIB, BSAC, BK, BNS, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BMRN, BHC, BA, BWA, SAM, BXP, BSX, BDN, BAM, BRO, BF.B, CACI, CAE, CBRE, CF, GIB, CHRW, CMS, CSX, COG, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CM, COF, KMX, CAH, CNC, LUMN, LNG, CME, SNP, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, SID, VALE, ABEV, SBS, CCU, BVN, CAG, STZ, COO, CCI, TCOM, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DECK, DRH, DLB, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DUK, EGP, EMN, DISH, ECL, EME, ENB, ENIA, ETR, EPD, EPR, EFX, ERIE, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, FICO, FDX, FITB, FHN, FISV, FMX, F, BEN, FSP, FCX, IT, RHP, GD, BPYU, GIS, GEL, GPC, GGB, GTY, GIL, GOOD, GPN, TV, HDB, EQC, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HE, PEAK, HR, EHC, HP, HT, HSY, HRL, SVC, HUM, HBAN, IDA, IEX, IDXX, ITW, IMO, CEQP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KBH, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KRC, KGC, KRG, KNX, KSS, MDLZ, LKQ, LTC, LVS, LSCC, LEN, LII, JEF, LXP, LNC, MTB, MAC, CLI, MKL, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MET, MTD, MCHP, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MNR, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NHI, NTES, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, OII, OIS, ODFL, OHI, OLP, OKE, OTEX, PCG, CMCT, PPG, PPL, PSB, PKG, PAAS, PAYX, PEGA, PBCT, BRFS, PKI, PFE, PNW, RL, BPOP, BKNG, PFG, PRGS, PSEC, PRU, PEG, RPM, RPT, RJF, RF, BB, RIO, RBA, WRK, RCI, ROL, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, RYAAY, POOL, SAIA, SEIC, SLG, BFS, SLB, SEE, SRE, DHC, SJR, WPM, SWKS, SNA, SONY, SO, TRV, STAA, SWK, STN, SBUX, STT, STLD, SPH, SUI, SLF, SU, TROW, SKT, TECH, TEO, TFX, TTEK, TEVA, TXT, GEO, GL, TM, TRP, TYL, UGP, UDR, UMH, URI, UTHR, UHT, UHS, UBA, MTN, NS, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, WDFC, WAB, WRE, WM, WERN, EVRG, WHR, WEC, XEL, YPF, AUY, YUM, SPB, ZBRA, HEI.A, CMG, L, FTS, ET, TDG, BBL, TECK, HTGC, EDU, WU, OC, IPGP, AVAV, BR, SQM, TMUS, PODD, MASI, VMW, AWK, MAIN, ULTA, MSCI, ROIC, FNV, AGI, BTG, AQN, TFII, TREE, DISCK, KL, OPI, SLRC, FTNT, CLNY, LEA, TRNO, PDM, GNRC, PBA, SSNC, CLDT, CBOE, WSR, COR, TAL, SBRA, BAH, FRC, APTS, FLT, AAT, INN, KMI, HCA, APO, STAG, RLJ, NMFC, MOS, FBHS, XYL, GWRE, EPAM, ALSN, VIPS, ENPH, TCPC, PANW, GMED, SRC, SUN, ALEX, GMRE, YY, WHF, WES, CONE, LAND, ZTS, QIWI, VOYA, IQV, AHH, CDW, DOC, AMH, VEDL, BURL, ESRT, QTS, GLPI, CXP, BRX, GRP.U, CHGG, ATHM, HLT, TSLX, BRG, FIVN, CIO, PAYC, WB, FSK, NAVI, CTRE, ANET, VNOM, MTLS, CTLT, CFG, SHLX, SNR, FRPT, LBRDK, PGRE, STOR, MOMO, QSR, QRVO, DEA, XHR, SEDG, GSBD, NXRT, NSA, BSM, CHCT, BZUN, BKI, APLE, GNL, SRG, RUN, GBT, FCPT, UA, ENIC, LSXMA, LSXMK, NGVT, ATKR, VST, IRTC, YUMC, GDS, LW, IIPR, PK, CLPR, CVNA, LBRT, IR, ATUS, SAFE, AFIN, JBGS, BPMP, ILPT, COLD, WHD, ZS, DBX, CDAY, CHX, PRSP, CPLG, RVI, EPRT, NIO, ELAN, SWI, TME, FOXA, FOX, LEVI, DOW, TW, PLMR, PSN, AVTR, CTVA, GSX, CHWY, BBIO, DT, PPD, KC, WMG, IAC, SNOW, AAXJ, AMLP, ANGL, IGSB, EEM, EIDO, EIS, EPHE, EWA, EWM, EWT, EWY, HYG, JNK, LQD, SHYG, SPIB, THD, TLT, TUR, USIG, VLUE, VNQ, VYM,
- Sold Out: 50AA, SGT, LSPD, IBKR, TIF, CXO, WWD, XLY, MUB, GSHD, RESI, SFM, CEO, TNDM, W02A, SVW, NVRO, WING, SPSC, TENB, YETI, AMED, AIV, AIV, VCSH, ACAD, UNM, EXPO, GPK, HEP, LAD, NYT, SWX, TCP, CTO, DKS, CIG, GLUU, CBD, CHE, WXC1, TSPA, CRL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,739,027 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,777,919 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,526,735 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,230,987 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,058,655 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,169,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,119,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,583,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,975,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,609,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 444,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1185.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 872,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,929,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.31. The stock is now traded at around $171.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,783,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $320.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,859,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 685.73%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,904,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 162.93%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,226,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $71.85.Sold Out: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (CXO)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.
