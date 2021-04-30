Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Seagen Inc

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Seagen Inc, VEREIT Inc, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 1142 stocks with a total value of $160 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,739,027 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,777,919 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,526,735 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,230,987 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,058,655 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,169,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,119,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,583,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,975,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,609,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 444,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3. The stock is now traded at around $1185.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 872,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,929,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.31. The stock is now traded at around $171.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,783,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $320.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,859,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 685.73%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,904,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 162.93%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $101.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,226,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.