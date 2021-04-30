Campbell Wealth Management Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, W.P. Carey Inc

- New Purchases: ITOT, ACN, FBT, VB,
- Added Positions: SCHX, AGG, BND, VUG, QQQ, IGIB, IWB, DIA, IWV, SCHM, IVV, XLF, XLI, ISTB, XLY, XLK, MGK, IHI, LDOS, IBM, LHX, IJH, SCHA, VHT, MA, SO, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, XOM, BRK.B, D, WPC, FSKR, SPY, VIG, NEE, HD, MSFT, UNP, VZ,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,096,736 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,062,899 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 728,045 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 222,370 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 231,634 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $164.678000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $353.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.
