Campbell Wealth Management Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, W.P. Carey Inc

New Purchases: ITOT, ACN, FBT, VB,

ITOT, ACN, FBT, VB, Added Positions: SCHX, AGG, BND, VUG, QQQ, IGIB, IWB, DIA, IWV, SCHM, IVV, XLF, XLI, ISTB, XLY, XLK, MGK, IHI, LDOS, IBM, LHX, IJH, SCHA, VHT, MA, SO, AMZN,

SCHX, AGG, BND, VUG, QQQ, IGIB, IWB, DIA, IWV, SCHM, IVV, XLF, XLI, ISTB, XLY, XLK, MGK, IHI, LDOS, IBM, LHX, IJH, SCHA, VHT, MA, SO, AMZN, Reduced Positions: VTI, XOM, BRK.B, D, WPC, FSKR, SPY, VIG, NEE, HD, MSFT, UNP, VZ,

Investment company Campbell Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, International Business Machines Corp, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Campbell Wealth Management owns 69 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Campbell Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,096,736 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,062,899 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 728,045 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 222,370 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 231,634 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $164.678000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.477800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $353.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Campbell Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.