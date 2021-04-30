J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference





J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Executive Vice President and President of Highway Services Brad Hicks and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance John Kuhlow will address the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference at 11:20 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via a webcast found on the newsroom section of J.B. Hunts website at www.jbhunt.com. A link to the replay will be also be available following the event.









Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.









