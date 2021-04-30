Together for Safer Roads Summons Companies Worldwide to Tackle Corporate Fleet Safety

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Together for Safer Roads Summons Companies Worldwide to Tackle Corporate Fleet Safety

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Safety Day, the Together for Safer Roads (TSR) Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety, alongside Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), are calling for companies around the globe to enroll in the Focus on Fleet Safety program, designed to improve road safety, particularly in small- to mid-size fleets. These fleets account for 88% of commercial vehicles on the road, but many smaller companies do not have the resources to dedicate to world-class fleet safety initiatives. The goal of this program is to offer these businesses access to the information, guidance, and experience to help save lives.

"We're aligned with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety's Five Pillars, developing programs that focus on road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, post-crash response time, and safer road users which is what our latest initiative is centered on," shares David Braunstein, President of TSR. "Essentially, we are working toward a future where road traffic collisions are no longer one of the leading causes of death and injury worldwide, and that means involving the companies who use the roads most."

The cohort-based facilitated fleet safety program, which you can learn more about here, provides 10 interlocking best practices for road safety in small and mid-size fleets. These best practices include concrete guidance on enhancing fleet safety through, among other things, driver job descriptions; improved onboarding processes; and driver, mentor, and supervisor training, seeking to ultimately prevent the 1.35 million road deaths and injuries each year. The program also offers templates and other tools to help businesses quickly and easily implement each best practice, with costs offset by donations from large companies such as AB InBev, AT&T, CalAmp, Geotab, Lyft, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS and others.

"Road safety starts from within," explains Joshua Girard, global director for safety at AB InBev, one of TSR's founding partners. "When a company invests in road safety initiatives to protect their employees, they're investing in protecting all road users. This World Safety Day, we want to help small and mid-size fleets move beyond the standard practices and implement best practices that will contribute to sustained improvements in their safety cultures and results. We are committed to making the roads a safer place for everyone, through Improved processes and technological solutions that help save lives."

ABOUT TOGETHER FOR SAFER ROADS

Together for Safer Roads is a global NGO that works with government, businesses and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management and technology initiatives to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and deaths. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN's Decade of Road safety and has partners around the world. TSR's members include AB InBev, AT&T, CalAmp, Geotab, Lyft, Marsh, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Samsara, UPS and others.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe and Michelob ULTRA; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 164 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2020, AB InBev's reported revenue was 46.9 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Media Contact:
Nathalia Martins
Communications Manager, LLYC
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/together-for-safer-roads-summons-companies-worldwide-to-tackle-corporate-fleet-safety-301281379.html

SOURCE AB InBev

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)