Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock





Customers Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:CUBI, Financial) announced the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: CUBIPrC) of $0.350359 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2021.









The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: CUBIPrD) of $0.33694233 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2021.









The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.403125 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2021.









The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2021.









About Customers Bank









Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:CUBI, Financial) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.8 billion at March 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the companys website, www.customersbank.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005513/en/