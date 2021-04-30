MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Files Form 12b-25

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM, MEDIROM), a leading holistic health services provider in Japan, today announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, providing the Company a 15-day extension of the due date for filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the Form 20-F).



The Company has been unable to file its Annual Report on the Form 20-F within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense. The Company is still in process of compiling certain required information to complete the Form 20-F. As a result, the Company requires additional time to prepare and review its consolidated financial statements and other disclosures in the Form 20-F. The Company plans to file its Form 20-F promptly within the extension period of 15 calendar days.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 303 (as of March 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.

