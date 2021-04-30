Logo
CIBC Innovation Banking provides financing to CollegeNET, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC Innovation Banking today announced it has extended a $12.5 million credit facility to CollegeNET, Inc., a software provider to colleges and universities. The credit facility will be used to further scale CollegeNET's business.

CollegeNET, Inc. designs and builds on-demand SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) technologies used by colleges and universities for event and academic scheduling, recruitment and admissions management, AI/supercomputer video interviewing services, and electronic academic records delivery.

"Based on our new, patented StandOut technology, we can now scale video interviewing through AI/Supercomputing to thousands of candidates while delivering the real candidate to employers and universities," said James Wolfston, CollegeNET's Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "CIBC's financing will help us accelerate our growth ambitions."

CIBC's Innovation Team specializes in providing banking services including financing to start-up and early stage companies.

"We are pleased to have been chosen by CollegeNet for their financing needs," said Jeremy Epstein, Managing Director and Market Lead, CIBC US Innovation Banking. "Our team recognizes the evolution in the college application and interview process and we are excited to provide this financing to support CollegeNET's further growth.

About CIBC

CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the U.S., CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC's commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibc-innovation-banking-provides-financing-to-collegenet-inc-301281400.html

SOURCE CIBC Bank USA

