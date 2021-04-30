Logo
Danaher Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Author's Avatar
GF Value
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The stock of Danaher (NYSE:DHR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $253.6 per share and the market cap of $180.9 billion, Danaher stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Danaher is shown in the chart below.

Danaher GF Value Chart

Because Danaher is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 12.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.73% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Danaher has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Danaher is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Danaher is fair. This is the debt and cash of Danaher over the past years:

debt and cash

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Danaher has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $24.8 billion and earnings of $6.35 a share. Its operating margin is 22.30%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Danaher at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Danaher over the past years:

Revnue and Net Income

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Danaher's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Danaher's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Danaher's return on invested capital is 7.20, and its cost of capital is 4.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Danaher is shown below:

ROIC vs WACC

In conclusion, Danaher (NYSE:DHR, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Danaher stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

