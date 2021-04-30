Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: EMB, VBR, 4U1A, REGN, SPG, MU, AIG, QYLD, COF, MS, KLAC, PLTR, FXR, GS, EXAS, RDVY, FOXA, DUK, ESGU, AMLP, VER, GSG, VIOG, TDY, DAL, HZNP, BK, CBRL, KR, BMY, NCLH, KIO, XOM, ICE, BALY, MO, MELI, FSK, PDBC, FVD, FUTU, VIPS, AAL, JD, SNPS, EFG, GPC, KEYS, LLY, SYK, AB, BHF, XL, NOV,

Investment company Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iSun Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 324,595 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.38% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 366,104 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 34,432 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,801 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 65,167 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 31,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 111,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $487.28. The stock is now traded at around $484.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $121.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $86.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 569.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 64,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.11%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3467.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 85.37%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $186.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.34.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $24.86.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.38%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $120.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.72%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC still held 324,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.71%. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC still held 8,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.37%. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC still held 159,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 67.05%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC still held 1,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 73.13%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC still held 8,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.75%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $252.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC still held 14,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.