Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Office Properties Income Trust, Diversified Healthcare Trust, ConocoPhillips, Sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Equity Residential

Investment company Garner Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Office Properties Income Trust, Diversified Healthcare Trust, ConocoPhillips, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, McCormick Inc, sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Equity Residential, Kansas City Southern, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Garner Asset Management Corp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - 323,790 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79% AT&T Inc (T) - 233,716 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,988 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 300,494 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.32% Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 212,468 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.97%

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $89.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.05. The stock is now traded at around $206.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 212,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 323,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 89.46%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2218.36. The stock is now traded at around $2466.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $380.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.62.

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.