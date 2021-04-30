Logo
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Office Properties Income Trust, Diversified Healthcare Trust, ConocoPhillips, Sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Equity Residential

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Garner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Office Properties Income Trust, Diversified Healthcare Trust, ConocoPhillips, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, McCormick Inc, sells , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Equity Residential, Kansas City Southern, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Garner Asset Management Corp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garner Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garner+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garner Asset Management Corp
  1. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - 323,790 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%
  2. AT&T Inc (T) - 233,716 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,988 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 300,494 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.32%
  5. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - 212,468 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.97%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $89.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.05. The stock is now traded at around $206.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Garner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 59.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 212,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 323,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 89.46%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2218.36. The stock is now traded at around $2466.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $380.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.62.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Garner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garner Asset Management Corp. Also check out:

1. Garner Asset Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garner Asset Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garner Asset Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garner Asset Management Corp keeps buying
