Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: FCX, UBER, IBM, SFTBY, NXPI, IFF, D, GE, HSY, MU, BABA, LVS, MPC, ABBV, AFB, EA, AVT, ASML,

FCX, UBER, IBM, SFTBY, NXPI, IFF, D, GE, HSY, MU, BABA, LVS, MPC, ABBV, AFB, EA, AVT, ASML, Added Positions: WFC, BAC, FB, GOOGL, CVS, BX, MRK, MRNA, PNC, MCD, PFE, NEA, MMM, JPS, TSM, BRK.B, HD, CRM, CROX, DOW, INTC, MS, MSFT, AMT, FDX, EOG, PEP, AVGO, MA, CCK, VEEV, SNOW, CMG,

WFC, BAC, FB, GOOGL, CVS, BX, MRK, MRNA, PNC, MCD, PFE, NEA, MMM, JPS, TSM, BRK.B, HD, CRM, CROX, DOW, INTC, MS, MSFT, AMT, FDX, EOG, PEP, AVGO, MA, CCK, VEEV, SNOW, CMG, Reduced Positions: VZ, LMT, BG, TSN, ATVI, GS, PYPL, NFLX, DOCU, NKE, CCI, PENN, AMZN, CRSP,

VZ, LMT, BG, TSN, ATVI, GS, PYPL, NFLX, DOCU, NKE, CCI, PENN, AMZN, CRSP, Sold Out: UPS, KO, GM, DHR, TOT, WMT, NFJ,

Investment company Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Facebook Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Bunge, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jupiter+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,925 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Nike Inc (NKE) - 69,953 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 26,802 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,790 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 57,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.17 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $159.01 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.28. The stock is now traded at around $192.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 821.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 92,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 370.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 94,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 10,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 45,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 254.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 843.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.