Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jupiter Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Facebook Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Bunge, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jupiter+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,925 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 69,953 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 26,802 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,790 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 57,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SoftBank Group Corp (SFTBY)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.17 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $45.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $159.01 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.28. The stock is now traded at around $192.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 821.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 92,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 370.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 94,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 10,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 45,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 254.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 843.75%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jupiter Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
