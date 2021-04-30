Intrua Financial, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: FIXD, IWB, IJR, IJH, VOOV, ESGU, ARKW, AMGN, AGGY, IWM, GOVT, EEM, NEAR, SPLG, ESGE, MTUM, ISTB, IUSB, VLUE, IWR, SCHG, EFG, SQ, HYLB, EFV, DLR, QUAL, XOP, USIG, BLK, IXN, FIVG, SPAB, ENB, IEMG, FDX, SCHM, MP, IGIB, JPST, SPTS, BNDX, VONE, SCHX, USB, WELL, VBK, DVY, WM, BCE, KMB, VTR, SPDW, CFG, NOC, XMMO, LQD, MDY, ASML, MET, NVS, MPC, JETS, IEUR, SO, RSP, ZBH, SLB, DKNG, CPRI, QCLN, FLOT, IWP, PGR, IJT, BMY, MBB, TFC, SCZ, EDIV, TT, AMAT, EXPE, MPLX, VO, SCHW, UPS, CPT, DES, VTV, ONEQ, BMRN, VAW, ATVI, ET, ELP,

Investment company Intrua Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrua Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intrua Financial, LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intrua Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrua+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,501 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,621 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 149,552 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 324,500 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 160,619 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.83%

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 324,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 32,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 55,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 21,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 23,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 26,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 63,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 160,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1060.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 76,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1203.30%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 18,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1316.02%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 48.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 60,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.24.