Intrua Financial, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intrua Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrua Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intrua Financial, LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intrua Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrua+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intrua Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,501 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,621 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.55%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 149,552 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
  4. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 324,500 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 160,619 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.83%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 324,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 32,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 55,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 21,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 23,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Intrua Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 26,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 63,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 160,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1060.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 76,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1203.30%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 18,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1316.02%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Intrua Financial, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 48.11%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 60,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Intrua Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.24.



