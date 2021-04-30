Us Financial Advisors, Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: RDVY, KOMP, VLUE, UNP, SRLN, IWM, DVN, WYNN, IUSV, WFC, DRI, STLD, STWD, SPDW, XLB, SMH, VFH, LIN, GOOG,
- Added Positions: IEI, VO, EEM, VCSH, VCIT, AGG, MOAT, VTIP, EMB, VTV, VUG, VTI, ANGL, TOTL, QUAL, SCHB, IEMG, IEFA, IJH, IGSB, IUSG, VEA, TIP, SCHF, BND, VWO, SPTM, MBB, VTEB, SCHE, VMBS, SCHM, IXUS, VSS, PK, IYH, BIV, VOO, FLOT, GSLC, CVX, SPSB, XLC, BSV, IJR, VGT, SPSM, XLI, XLF, XLY, NOBL, IVE, BLV, XBI, SCHP, MRNA, VXUS, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IVW, IVV, IWB, VB, QQQ, BNDX, SHY, VIG, AAPL, XLV, CMCSA, EFV, GE, DIS, BA, VBR, BAC, VBK, AMZN, JPM, CSCO,
- Sold Out: VHT, XLU, WPX, FB, IYW, XLP,
For the details of US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/us+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 138,207 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,441 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.69%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 267,081 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 77,372 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,975 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 73,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 39,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 92,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 53,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 145,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 102,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 98,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 62.90%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: (WPX)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros