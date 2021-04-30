Logo
Us Financial Advisors, Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Us Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Us Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Us Financial Advisors, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/us+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of US FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 138,207 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,441 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.69%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 267,081 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 77,372 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,975 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 73,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 39,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 92,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 53,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 145,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 102,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 98,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 62.90%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.



