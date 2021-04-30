Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: LOW, TGT, INTC, SNX, BIG, SKYW, LMT, VNQ,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SCHP, PLTR, IWF, VCSH, MMIN, MUB, EEM, PFF, EFA, JNJ, CWB, JPM, PG, HD, BNDX, MMM, IJR, MRK, IBM, GOOGL, CMCSA, UNH, CSCO, ORCL, VZ, KMB, EMR, KO, AMZN, VWO, IJH, ABBV, V, TXN, PFE, PEP, CI,
- Reduced Positions: QQQE, IWM, BND, SPY, QQQ, BSCL, BSCM, MDY, T, DIA, VTEB, QCOM, QUAL, OEF, RSP,
- Sold Out: BE, NEE, SHM, NCV,
For the details of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paulson+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 100,306 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 149,600 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 233,751 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 76,913 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,431 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 610.83%
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SkyWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 610.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 99,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 121,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 331.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 67,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.73.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.17.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paulson Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying