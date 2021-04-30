Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: LOW, TGT, INTC, SNX, BIG, SKYW, LMT, VNQ,

Investment company Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, sells Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 100,306 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 149,600 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 233,751 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 76,913 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,431 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 610.83%

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $121.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SkyWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 610.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 99,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 121,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 331.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 67,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.17.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.