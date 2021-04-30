Buckingham Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE D

New Purchases: DKNG, LBRDK, STIP, CABO, IVOL, KMX, MET, EMLC, W, GWPH, BST, KHC, SQ, MRNA, AMCR, DES, DVY, IYH, PGX, RSP, SHV, TFI, VDE, VTWO, TROW, CM, CRS, DLX, PH, PENN, PWR, SPG, SWK, AMC, TOT, TYL, EBAY, NKX, LYB, GM, BAM, ASG, OCSL, NOK, JOB,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Buckingham Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Buckingham Asset Management, LLC owns 523 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,032,255 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.60% Facebook Inc (FB) - 304,645 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 955,364 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 330,976 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,687 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2227.72, with an estimated average price of $1960.44. The stock is now traded at around $1790.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.11. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,032,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 362,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 402,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 110,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 92,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.2.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.47.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.53.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.