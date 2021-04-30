Buckingham Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE D

- New Purchases: DKNG, LBRDK, STIP, CABO, IVOL, KMX, MET, EMLC, W, GWPH, BST, KHC, SQ, MRNA, AMCR, DES, DVY, IYH, PGX, RSP, SHV, TFI, VDE, VTWO, TROW, CM, CRS, DLX, PH, PENN, PWR, SPG, SWK, AMC, TOT, TYL, EBAY, NKX, LYB, GM, BAM, ASG, OCSL, NOK, JOB,
- Added Positions: VGIT, BIV, BSV, SHM, IEI, VBR, SUB, MUB, VO, VXUS, VGSH, NEE, HON, NSC, VB, IEMG, VTIP, VTV, NKE, SCHP, SHY, VEU, VTEB, WFC, FOCS, PINS, EFA, GLD, SCHX, VOE, CSCO, KO, IJR, VOO, LNT, BAC, CCL, CAT, SCHW, CVX, C, CLX, COP, ETN, EXC, GD, GPC, GS, MKC, MCD, VTRS, PEP, USB, WBA, XEL, PM, BABA, AGG, DGRO, DIA, PFF, SDIV, TIP, VCSH, VOT, VSS, CB, AEG, ALL, AMP, NLY, AMAT, AZN, TFC, CVS, CPRT, CMI, DE, DEO, DPZ, EA, GIS, GSK, KLAC, KR, MMP, MFC, MKTX, MMC, MS, NTES, NWN, NVS, PNC, PAYX, LIN, PRU, ROST, RCL, SMMF, TJX, TSM, TGB, TXN, UNP, RDS.B, GAB, PMF, TEL, AMPE, ZTS, ANET, SHOP, PAVM, JHG, UBER, ACWI, ARKK, FNDF, FNDX, IAU, IEF, IEFA, IWS, IYR, JETS, MTUM, SCHE, SPDW, VNQI, VT, XLB, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: SCZ, VTI, EFV, VEA, VNQ, IVV, SBUX, AAPL, SCHR, IWN, SPY, AMZN, TSLA, IWF, DIS, AMGN, HD, IP, ZEN, IWB, RWJ, SCHA, T, BRK.B, CNI, IBM, NUE, EEM, IJJ, IJS, IVE, JPIN, QDF, VIG, VUG, D, GOOGL, INTC, PPG, TGT, CHTR, FUV, DSI, EFG, IJK, SCHO, SLV, VV, MMM, ABT, NSP, ADBE, APD, MO, AEE, AEP, AMT, BDX, CL, CMCSA, GLW, COST, DHR, EMR, ICE, PFE, PGR, QCOM, SO, SGC, TMO, TSN, WMT, MA, BX, V, AVGO, GOOG, PYPL, BNDX, EFAV, IJH, IJT, ITA, ITOT, IUSV, IWC, IWM, IWR, IYY, QQQ, SCHG, SCHM, SPSM, SPTM, USMV, VYM, AGCO, ACN, ATVI, AXP, WTRG, ADM, AVA, BP, BAX, BLK, BA, CSX, CDNS, CAH, CERN, CME, CI, ED, DTE, DLR, DLTR, DD, DUK, EW, ENB, ETR, FAST, FDX, FISV, F, GILD, GPN, LHX, IDXX, INTU, IONS, K, MDLZ, LOW, MKL, MTZ, SPGI, NVDA, ES, NOC, OKE, PSA, RF, RIO, RUTH, CRM, SMG, SRE, SIRI, LUV, SNV, TER, UL, UPS, RTX, UNH, VFC, VTR, VRTX, WM, ANTM, WEC, ZBH, CMG, DNP, DAL, AWK, CLNY, MPC, PSX, NOW, TWTR, AAL, SNAP, CTVA, WORK, CARR, MP, CUT, DLN, GBIL, GOVT, ICF, ICLN, IVW, IWO, IWP, IWV, PRF, QUAL, RWO, RWR, SCHB, SCHD, SCHF, SCHV, SLYV, SPEM, VBK, VGK, VGT, VOOV, VPU, VXF, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: MAR, MCO, SCHZ, BIIB, JPEM, CP, GAM, BND, NEM, FBK, GWW, EVBG, DOCU, TENB, ZM, MDLA, ARKG, ARKW, ISTB, JKJ, PDBC, ADX, AMD, UMPQ, SNY, RSG, MSA, HUM, STZ, CHKP, CAL, ADSK, AON, EDD, OEG,
For the details of Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Buckingham Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,032,255 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.60%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 304,645 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 955,364 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 330,976 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,687 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2227.72, with an estimated average price of $1960.44. The stock is now traded at around $1790.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.11. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,032,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 362,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 402,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 110,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 92,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.2.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.47.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.53.Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Buckingham Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckingham Asset Management, LLC keeps buying