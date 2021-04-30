Buckingham Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE D

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE D

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Clayton, MO, based Investment company Buckingham Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Buckingham Asset Management, LLC owns 523 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buckingham Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,032,255 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.60%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 304,645 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 955,364 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 330,976 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,687 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2227.72, with an estimated average price of $1960.44. The stock is now traded at around $1790.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.11. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,032,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 362,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 402,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 110,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 92,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.2.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.47.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.53.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Buckingham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buckingham Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buckingham Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buckingham Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider