Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Single Point Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Boeing Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,398 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 109,704 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.96% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 193,721 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 171,544 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 187,682 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $376.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARC Document Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 201,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 193,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 54,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 187,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 108,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 111,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52.