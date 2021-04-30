Logo
Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Single Point Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Boeing Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Single Point Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/single+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Single Point Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,398 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 109,704 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.96%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 193,721 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 171,544 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 187,682 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%
New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $376.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARC Document Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 201,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 193,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 54,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 187,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 108,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 111,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Single Point Partners, LLC. Also check out:

