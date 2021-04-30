Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: SDY, VSS, VGT, FCAM, ARC, DHR, LLY, HUBS, YUM, CRHM, EEM, IJK, IJT, XLF,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJH, IJR, VO, IEMG, IEFA, VWO, VEA, VB, AGG, SCZ, GOOG, GOOGL, SPY, SUB, HYG, IWM, ITOT, MSFT, PEP, PFE, MMM, JNJ, SPEM, MRK, JPM, VZ, IXUS, SCHX, PEG, COST, VTI, SCHC, HD,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, AMZN, LQD,
- Sold Out: MUB, FLOT, AAPL, BA, RPG, BRK.B, BAC, FB, HON, BRK.A, SRG, V, DIS, UNH, KO, AEP, T,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 201,398 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 109,704 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.96%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 193,721 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.97%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 171,544 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 187,682 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.26%
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $376.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARC Document Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.56, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.93%. The holding were 201,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 193,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 54,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 187,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 108,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 111,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52.
