PGGM Investments Buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Sells Kilroy Realty Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zeist, P7, based Investment company PGGM Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Welltower Inc, sells Kilroy Realty Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Realty Income Corp, Sun Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGGM Investments. As of 2021Q1, PGGM Investments owns 369 stocks with a total value of $23.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PGGM Investments's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pggm+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PGGM Investments
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 8,905,655 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,473,773 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  3. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 3,857,335 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.27%
  4. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 21,448,399 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
  5. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 8,474,356 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.48%
New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 19,743,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 9,448,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,278,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,219,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 841,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 317,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $166.97. The stock is now traded at around $181.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,857,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 662.71%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $258.82. The stock is now traded at around $290.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 757,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,474,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 92.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,665,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.51. The stock is now traded at around $192.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,042,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,899,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.73.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.8.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.13.

Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of PGGM Investments. Also check out:

1. PGGM Investments's Undervalued Stocks
2. PGGM Investments's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PGGM Investments's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PGGM Investments keeps buying
