Value Partners' Top 4 Trades During 2nd Half of 2020

Value Partners (Trades, Portfolio), a Hong Kong-based asset management firm, disclosed this week that its Classic Fund's top four trades during the second half of 2020 included new positions in Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD, Financial) and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ( VIPS, Financial) and sells in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial)( HKSE:09988, Financial) and JD.com Inc. ( JD, Financial).

According to the firm's website, the Classic Fund invests in the stock of companies headquartered in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan that trade at or below fundamental value. The fund releases its portfolios semiannually, with the first period covering the first six months of a calendar year and the second period covering the second six months of the calendar year.

As of December 2020, the fund's $1.05 billion equity portfolio contains 47 stocks, with 23 new positions and a six-month turnover ratio of 45%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, consumer defensive and technology, representing 26.79%, 18.54% and 16.92% of the equity portfolio.

Pinduoduo

The fund purchased 797,545 shares of Pinduoduo ( PDD, Financial), giving the position 9.39% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $102.78 during the fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company allows online shoppers to engage in interactive, value-for-money shopping experiences. GuruFocus ranks Pinduoduo's financial strength 5 out of 10: Even though equity-to-asset ratios underperform more than half of global competitors, Pinduoduo has a strong Altman Z-score of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio that tops more than 70% of global retail companies.

Gurus with large holdings in Pinduoduo include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management.

Vipshop

The fund purchased 2,668,316 shares of Vipshop ( VIPS, Financial), allocating 4.97% of its equity portfolio to the stake. Shares averaged $20.90 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.95.

The Guangzhou, Guangdong-based company operates flash-sale retail through websites like Vipshop.com, Vips.com and Lefeng.com. GuruFocus ranks Vipshop's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 5.45 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform over 82% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Vipshop include Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Value, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates.

Alibaba

The fund sold 2,779,300 Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba ( HKSE:09988, Financial), trimming the equity portfolio 6.64%. Shares averaged 268.58 Hong Kong dollars ($34.58) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.64.

The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based company operates popular e-commerce sites like Taobao.com and Tmall.com. GuruFocus ranks Alibaba's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins, returns and three-year revenue and growth rates outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

JD.com

The fund sold 1,096,523 shares of JD.com ( JD, Financial), trimming 5.83% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $83.60 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.40.

The Beijing-based company offers a wide selection of retail products at competitive prices. GuruFocus ranks JD.com's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.60 and debt ratios outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

Disclosure: Long Alibaba.

