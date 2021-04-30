Value Partners' Top 4 Trades During 2nd Half of 2020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Value Partners' Top 4 Trades During 2nd Half of 2020

Hong Kong-based firm's Classic Fund swaps 2 retail companies for 2 others

Author's Avatar
James Li
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Value Partners (Trades, Portfolio), a Hong Kong-based asset management firm, disclosed this week that its Classic Fund's top four trades during the second half of 2020 included new positions in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD, Financial) and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS, Financial) and sells in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial)(HKSE:09988, Financial) and JD.com Inc. (JD, Financial).

According to the firm's website, the Classic Fund invests in the stock of companies headquartered in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan that trade at or below fundamental value. The fund releases its portfolios semiannually, with the first period covering the first six months of a calendar year and the second period covering the second six months of the calendar year.

5ff776d456b40e9543f5215ecb7f48c4.png

As of December 2020, the fund's $1.05 billion equity portfolio contains 47 stocks, with 23 new positions and a six-month turnover ratio of 45%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, consumer defensive and technology, representing 26.79%, 18.54% and 16.92% of the equity portfolio.

c56b2ff4b21fa547377a8c5710ce0aa4.png

Pinduoduo

The fund purchased 797,545 shares of Pinduoduo (

PDD, Financial), giving the position 9.39% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $102.78 during the fourth quarter.

8c45064b1db20511826d0d7489496021.png

The Shanghai-based company allows online shoppers to engage in interactive, value-for-money shopping experiences. GuruFocus ranks Pinduoduo's financial strength 5 out of 10: Even though equity-to-asset ratios underperform more than half of global competitors, Pinduoduo has a strong Altman Z-score of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio that tops more than 70% of global retail companies.

5259ff3ded70ce32b6022eba7a17461a.png

Gurus with large holdings in Pinduoduo include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management.

ceca90cc5cbaaa0ce8bebc18a5efe1f8.png

Vipshop

The fund purchased 2,668,316 shares of Vipshop (

VIPS, Financial), allocating 4.97% of its equity portfolio to the stake. Shares averaged $20.90 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.95.

97311b96317089c334a8231c4266474b.png

The Guangzhou, Guangdong-based company operates flash-sale retail through websites like Vipshop.com, Vips.com and Lefeng.com. GuruFocus ranks Vipshop's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 5.45 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform over 82% of global competitors.

6986ddbfd573c87c92680fe9dcc7d4a1.png

Other gurus with holdings in Vipshop include

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Value, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates.

530ab34f82296359aed57be92696d150.png

Alibaba

The fund sold 2,779,300 Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba (

HKSE:09988, Financial), trimming the equity portfolio 6.64%. Shares averaged 268.58 Hong Kong dollars ($34.58) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.64.

7edc79cb64391087f13e4c163111bc30.png

The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based company operates popular e-commerce sites like Taobao.com and Tmall.com. GuruFocus ranks Alibaba's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins, returns and three-year revenue and growth rates outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

ef8f8fe938bafaca04cc89a1a2c224cb.png

JD.com

The fund sold 1,096,523 shares of JD.com (

JD, Financial), trimming 5.83% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $83.60 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.40.

e6763fb632bc38b002bfd63b31afbcc3.png

The Beijing-based company offers a wide selection of retail products at competitive prices. GuruFocus ranks JD.com's financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.60 and debt ratios outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

5d0307fc656ed8f0255275342cc1104e.png

Disclosure: Long Alibaba.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!